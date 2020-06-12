The all-new, second-generation BMW 4 Series Coupe is out. And while many have reservations regarding its design, we have no doubts it’ll be a hit among the sports coupe customers, especially in Europe. You’ll have to pay at least $45,600 for the base 430i Coupe model with rear-wheel drive in the United States, but German customers have a (relatively) more affordable 420i version, which kicks off at €45,800.

In a story from a few days ago, we shared photos and details about the very base new 4 Series Coupe that’s on sale in Germany. It has a somewhat restrained exterior appearance and the interior even features an analog instrument cluster plus traditional tachometer and speedometer with a small 5.1-inch color display. But a new rendering takes the cheapest coupe to a whole new level.

Fortunately, the car you see here doesn’t exist in the real world and will (hopefully) never become a reality. It’s the work of designer X-Tomi and presents a base version of the new 4 Series Coupe with black plastic bumpers, cheap halogen headlights, and not even an inch of chrome. A massive dual kidney grille is still adorning the front end but the car rides on 16-inch wheels and has door handles and side mirror caps that are not finished in the body color.

If we let our imagination flow, we can imagine this car getting a version of BMW’s 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine. In one of its applications, the mill generates 136 horsepower (100 kilowatts), which matches the boring and simple appearance of the rendered car.