The debut of the 2021 Lexus IS faces yet another delay and now has an unveiling on June 16, rather than the original plan to show off the new generation on June 9. The company offered no reason for pushing back the premiere an additional week.

If it's any consolation, Lexus released a teaser showing more of the new IS. The video is just five seconds long, but our gallery below has screenshots showing some of the details.

This is the IS350 F Sport variant because the badge is visible on the fenders and rear. The sedan rides on wheels with a complicated design for the spokes, and Bridgestone Potenza tires wrap around them.

Gallery: 2021 Lexus IS Teaser

9 Photos

A view of the rear fenders reveals that there is brushed metal trim around the windows, and it comes to a sharp point at the C-pillar. The fuel filler door has a trapezoidal shape.

At the back, the taillights run the entire width of the rear, including a skinny strip for the center section. At the edges, the lamps have sharp points. On this F Sport version, there's a tiny spoiler along the edge of the trunk lid.

Lexus isn't revealing much technical info about the new IS yet. There's a rumor of a range-topping IS 500 packing a V8 engine as a replacement for the IS F. It's not currently clear whether the IS 350 would continue to use the existing 3.5-liter V6 with 311 hp (232 kW) or switch to a new powerplant.

If you want to watch the new IS debut, Lexus plans to livestream the unveiling on June 9. The premiere happens at 7:00 PM EDT (11:00 PM GMT). Lexus reportedly doesn't intend to sell the 2021 IS in Europe because the region prefers the company's crossovers, rather than its sedans.