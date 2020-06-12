The unique Aston is a pre-production model.
A unique aluminum-bodied Aston Martin V12 Zagato is being offered for sale by Bell Sport & Classic.
The one-off car was unveiled at the 2011 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic DB4GT Zagato. At the event, the car won the "Design Award for Concept Cars and Prototypes" and was subsequently put into production with 64 being made.
The car being sold was one of two pre-production variants, and is the only car made solely out of aluminum rather than aluminum and carbon fiber that the 64 production cars were made from.
It was owned by Aston Martin until 2016 when it was purchased by a well regarded Aston Martin client who snapped it up before it made it to its intended home as part of Zagato's own collection. That customer has been the only owner of the car outside the manufacturer so far.
The right-hand-drive car was originally painted Titanium Grey, but was later refinished in Aston Martin Racing Green. At the same time, the interior was also retrimmed to its tan leather trim that it has today.
Not much is known about the car's true performance, but there are rumors that the 5.9-liter V12 engine has been tweaked to deliver a bit more power than the standard car’s 510 hp.
"We are very pleased to offer for sale this truly unique Aston Martin V12 Zagato," said Tim Kearns, managing director at Bell Sport and Classic. "All of the cars in the limited run of 64 are, of course, very special indeed but this outstanding example is one of only two pre-production cars and the only fully aluminum-bodied model ever made.
"It has been treated to a meticulous recommissioning by Aston Martin itself and would be a wonderful addition to any collection."
Gallery: All-aluminum Aston Martin V12 Zagato
ONLY FULLY ALUMINIUM-BODIED ASTON MARTIN V12 ZAGATO IN EXISTENCE GOES ON SALE AT BELL SPORT & CLASSIC
- Incredibly rare car is also one of only two pre-production coupes built from a limited run of just 64 models
- Owned by Aston Martin until 2016, then bought by a high-profile collector, it has been the subject of a full recommissioning by the Gaydon-based supercar maker
- Beautiful aluminium body features traditional Zagato styling cues, including a ‘double-bubble’ roof and short overhangs
Thursday 11th June 2020: Bell Sport & Classic is delighted to offer for sale an incredibly rare, limited run Aston Martin: a one-of-one fully aluminium-bodied V12 Zagato.
Originally unveiled at the 2011 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the DB4GT Zagato, the V12 Zagato went on to win the ‘Design Award for Concept Cars and Prototypes’ before going into a limited production run of just 64 cars.
All V12 Zagatos are special, but the model at Bell Sport & Classic is unique. Not only is it one-of-two pre-production versions, built to tour the world as show cars for prospective clients at exclusive events, but while all other cars in the limited run feature a hand-crafted aluminium and carbon skin, this car’s body is made solely from the lightweight metal.
Owned by Aston Martin itself up until 2016, this right-hand-drive example was due to go to Zagato to form part of the design house’s own collection. However, a very special Aston Martin client – and the car’s only owner – persuaded the company to let him purchase it, and before it was delivered to him, underwent a full recommissioning.
Originally painted Titanium Grey, it was refinished in Aston Martin Racing Green and the interior retrimmed, while Aston Martin engineers are also rumoured to have fettled the 5.9-litre V12 engine to give it a little more power than the standard car’s 510bhp. Under the bonnet, it also features the original plaque denoting its pre-production model status.
Featuring design elements seen on previous cars from the Milanese carrozzeria such as the 'double-bubble' roof and short body overhangs, inside the hand-trimmed leather features the quilted Zagato motif, which is carried across the door cards and seats accompanied by a matching leather bag set. It also comes with a book detailing its recommission, further adding to its appeal.
Tim Kearns, Managing Director, Bell Sport and Classic said: “We are very pleased to offer for sale this truly unique Aston Martin V12 Zagato. All of the cars in the limited run of 64 are, of course, very special indeed but this outstanding example is one of only two pre-production cars and the only fully aluminium-bodied model ever made. It has been treated to a meticulous recommissioning by Aston Martin itself and would be a wonderful addition to any collection.”