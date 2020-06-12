BMW’s Spartanburg factory has been up and running for more than a quarter of a century as series production of the 3 Series kicked off in the spring of 1995. The Z3 roadster hit the assembly line by the end of that year and the X5 joined in 1999. Three years later, the Z3 was replaced by the Z4, with the X6 arriving in 2007. The last car was assembled in August 2008, thus starting the “X” era at the plant. X3 entered production in 2010, followed by its swoopy X4 cousin in 2014 and the flagship X7 in 2018.

Fast forward to 2020, BMW USA is proud to announce the five millionth vehicle has been put together at the Spartanburg factory on June 4. It’s an X5 M Competition finished in Toronto Red Metallic riding on two-tone 21/22-inch and with a Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior. It’s not on its way to a customer because the high-performance SUV will remain at the factory to serve as a member of the company’s historic collection.

The X5 M Competition follows other major production milestones at the plant in South Carolina evidenced by BMW in the press release:

1 Millionth BMW – February 28, 2006 – Z4 M Roadster

1.5 Millionth BMW – September 8, 2009 – BMW X6 xDrive35i

2 Millionth BMW – January 12, 2012 – BMW X3 xDrive35i

2.5 Millionth BMW – September 17, 2013 – BMW X5 xDrive50i

3 Millionth BMW – March 24, 2015 – BMW X5 M

3.5 Millionth BMW – May 18, 2016 – BMW X4 xDrive20i

4 Millionth BMW – September 8, 2017 – BMW X3 xDrive M40i

4.5 Millionth BMW – March 7, 2019 – BMW X7 xDrive40i

5 Millionth BMW – June 4, 2020 – BMW X5 M Competition

The factory currently assembles all X models, with the exception of the front-wheel-drive-based X1 and X2 SUVs. Throughout its history, more than $10.6 billion have been invested in the facility while its footprint has increased six times to more than seven million square feet. It employs more than 11,000 people making SUVs for global consumption, with almost 70 percent of production exported between 2010 and 2018.

With rumors of an X8 intensifying, it will be interesting to see whether the new flagship SUV in BMW’s ever-growing lineup will also be built in Spartanburg. Recent reports say there will be at least two versions available – X8 M45e and X8 M –for what is believed to be a standalone SUV rather than X7-based derivative. The model is said to get its own platform and won’t be a coupe take on the fullsize luxury SUV.

If reports are accurate, expect to see it by late 2021 or early 2022.