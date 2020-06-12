It's an X5 M Competition that will become part of the BMW historic collection.
BMW’s Spartanburg factory has been up and running for more than a quarter of a century as series production of the 3 Series kicked off in the spring of 1995. The Z3 roadster hit the assembly line by the end of that year and the X5 joined in 1999. Three years later, the Z3 was replaced by the Z4, with the X6 arriving in 2007. The last car was assembled in August 2008, thus starting the “X” era at the plant. X3 entered production in 2010, followed by its swoopy X4 cousin in 2014 and the flagship X7 in 2018.
Fast forward to 2020, BMW USA is proud to announce the five millionth vehicle has been put together at the Spartanburg factory on June 4. It’s an X5 M Competition finished in Toronto Red Metallic riding on two-tone 21/22-inch and with a Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior. It’s not on its way to a customer because the high-performance SUV will remain at the factory to serve as a member of the company’s historic collection.
The X5 M Competition follows other major production milestones at the plant in South Carolina evidenced by BMW in the press release:
- 1 Millionth BMW – February 28, 2006 – Z4 M Roadster
- 1.5 Millionth BMW – September 8, 2009 – BMW X6 xDrive35i
- 2 Millionth BMW – January 12, 2012 – BMW X3 xDrive35i
- 2.5 Millionth BMW – September 17, 2013 – BMW X5 xDrive50i
- 3 Millionth BMW – March 24, 2015 – BMW X5 M
- 3.5 Millionth BMW – May 18, 2016 – BMW X4 xDrive20i
- 4 Millionth BMW – September 8, 2017 – BMW X3 xDrive M40i
- 4.5 Millionth BMW – March 7, 2019 – BMW X7 xDrive40i
- 5 Millionth BMW – June 4, 2020 – BMW X5 M Competition
The factory currently assembles all X models, with the exception of the front-wheel-drive-based X1 and X2 SUVs. Throughout its history, more than $10.6 billion have been invested in the facility while its footprint has increased six times to more than seven million square feet. It employs more than 11,000 people making SUVs for global consumption, with almost 70 percent of production exported between 2010 and 2018.
Gallery: BMW Spartanburg assembles five millionth vehicle
With rumors of an X8 intensifying, it will be interesting to see whether the new flagship SUV in BMW’s ever-growing lineup will also be built in Spartanburg. Recent reports say there will be at least two versions available – X8 M45e and X8 M –for what is believed to be a standalone SUV rather than X7-based derivative. The model is said to get its own platform and won’t be a coupe take on the fullsize luxury SUV.
If reports are accurate, expect to see it by late 2021 or early 2022.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
BMW Manufacturing Achieved Historic Milestone on June 4.
“You cannot be successful in business if you do not have great products and great people. This BMW X5 M Competition is a symbol of the success of our products and the commitment and dedication of our associates and supplier network,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “Every BMW X5 in the world comes from Plant Spartanburg. We are proud to call South Carolina home!”
“More than half of the BMW vehicles we sell in the U.S. are built right here in the U.S., so we cannot overstate the importance of Plant Spartanburg to our sales network,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “BMW Group has long considered the United States to be our second home and we are proud to say that the U.S. is in fact home to the biggest BMW plant in the world. We congratulate our colleagues on this historic achievement.”
“BMW changed the very fabric of our state’s economy when it decided to locate in South Carolina nearly three decades ago,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “That this great company built its five millionth American-made vehicle in Spartanburg should be a source of great pride for our people and a reason for celebration. It’s one more example of South Carolinians sharing in the success of a company that has become an integral part of our state because of its dedication to our people.”
Production milestones at BMW Manufacturing:
- 1 Millionth BMW – February 28, 2006 – Z4 M Roadster
- 1.5 Millionth BMW – September 8, 2009 – BMW X6 xDrive35i
- 2 Millionth BMW – January 12, 2012 – BMW X3 xDrive35i
- 2.5 Millionth BMW – September 17, 2013 – BMW X5 xDrive50i
- 3 Millionth BMW – March 24, 2015 – BMW X5 M
- 3.5 Millionth BMW – May 18, 2016 – BMW X4 xDrive20i
- 4 Millionth BMW – September 8, 2017 – BMW X3 xDrive M40i
- 4.5 Millionth BMW – March 7, 2019 – BMW X7 xDrive40
- 5 Millionth BMW – June 4, 2020 – BMW X5 M Competition
The South Carolina plant also celebrated two important milestones last year – 25 years of production and a record year of 411,620 vehicles built. In 2019, Plant Spartanburg led the nation in automotive exports by value for the sixth consecutive year, with a total export value of approximately $9.6 billion. Nearly 70 percent of the plant’s total production was exported from 2010 – 2019.
BMW Manufacturing is the global center of competence for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes. Over the years, through continuous investment which now totals more than $10.6 billion, the factory has been expanded six times to more than 7 million square feet. The plant employs more than 11,000 people who build BMW X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 models for the U.S. market and the world.