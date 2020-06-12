Toyota has been chatty about the next-generation Tundra and its plans to electrify the truck in order to better compete against rivals from Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. However, we haven’t heard anything about the fullsize truck getting a heavy-duty version, something that has been missing in the brand’s range for ages.

This new rendering from WB.artist20 from Instagram previews what a dually based on the current Tundra could look like. It’s an idea we generally support and the drawing here proposes a very realistic design - it’s not really difficult to enlarge the truck and make it look bigger and wider but we’ll let the designer explain what he did.

“Here’s what a Toyota Tundra TRD might look like as a dually. Upsized the grille/hood for a possible Cummins Diesel, upsized the headlights to match, extended mirrors and of course wide rear fenders with more wheels and more lug nuts.”

That’s a pretty solid formula for a heavy-duty truck, right? Looking at competitor models from Ford and GM, that’s probably the exact recipe all manufacturers are following. Well, honestly, a few more tweaks to the grille’s form and dimensions would be welcomed but everything else seems spot on.

The current Toyota Tundra has been on the market for 13 years but a new one is finally under development. The overhauled truck should ride on an updated platform and adopt a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine from Lexus. Also, as we mentioned above, there are talks about a potential Tundra Hybrid. There are no reports about a heavy-duty version, but who knows, maybe Toyota has secret plans to launch one and it could look like this rendering.