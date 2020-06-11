EarthCruiser has a reputation for building some positively monumental off-road motorhomes. One thing missing from the equation has been space up front for more than a couple of passengers to safely ride, but that’s now changing with new dual-cab versions of the big FX and EXP expedition vehicles.

The new designs are extensions of the current FX and EXP models. That means you’ll find a Fuso chassis underneath it all, with a GM-sourced 6.0-liter Vortec V8 supplying 297 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and 361 pound-feet (490 Newton-meters) of torque. An Allison six-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels, riding on Dynatrac Pro Series 80 axles with ARB lockers both front and rear. With skid plates, brush guards, and a big winch, the adventure RV is certainly capable of leaving roads and trails far behind.

Of course, the big news here is that the cabin can now accommodate four passengers instead of two. The extra cab is fitted with a pair of captains chairs that offer proper safety restraints, which is rather important when navigating difficult terrain. Both single and dual-cab models feature a pass-through to the living area.

“We have been looking forward to the dual cab release since the V8 platform was first conceptualized,” said Chad Knight, EarthCruiser General Manager. “For years, our owners have been going farther, and living lives of true adventure. The dual cab platform allows our next generation of owners to share this lifestyle with their children, their parents, and their friends.”

As for the living area, it features a full kitchen with a built-in stove and pull-out refrigerator, a stand-up shower, composting toilet, and a large dinette area for meals. A water filtration system is available as well as a hot water heater, and standard-issue power comes from a 400 amp-hour battery system charged through an alternator charger, a 3000-watt inverter/charger, and three 108-watt solar panels. Larger batteries and more solar panels are among many options such as pop-top sky bed for extra sleeping space, more storage space, upgraded exterior lights, a rear-mounted winch, and more.

Pricing for the dual-cab models isn’t mentioned but both EXP and FX models are available now.