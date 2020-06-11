A new PlayStation naturally means that the latest installment of the Gran Turismo racing franchise is on the way. Thankfully, Sony didn't make the sim racing world wait too long to see the game and showed off a teaser for it during the PlayStation 5 reveal stream. Gran Turismo 7 is on the way.

Unfortunately, Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital, didn't have much to share about the new installment in the franchise. He promised players would have lots of fun in the campaign mode, though.

With so little information, we have to go on what's visible during the trailer to get more details on Gran Turismo 7. The cars undoubtedly look fantastic, and there are clearly large number of vehicles available. Just in this video, there are glimpses of classic American cars, GT3-class racers, and old-school competitors from the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Story developing...