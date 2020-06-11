The Coupe comes standard with the Sport Chrono Package and offers optional, oval-shaped exhaust outlets.
Motor1.com will have an opportunity to drive the new Cayenne GTS before the end of the month. Look forward to finding out how it feels to get behind the wheel of a performance-focused, yet not range-topping crossover.
Cayenne GTS Coupe models gain optional new central exhaust
Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche announced two new model variants to the Cayenne lineup today: the 2021 Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe. The highly sporty new models mark the return of a V8 engine to the GTS.
Agile performance with a V8 soundtrack
The Porsche-developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which is shared with the Panamera GTS, generates 453 hp (338 kW) and 457 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a standard eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive, the new models are capable of reaching 60 mph in 4.5 seconds or 4.2 seconds using Performance Start, which is included in the optional Sport Chrono Package (standard on Coupe). Those acceleration times mark an improvement of 0.4 seconds and 0.6 seconds respectively as compared to the 0-60 mph sprint of the preceding Cayenne GTS. Both models have a top track speed of 168 mph.
New central Sport Exhaust for Coupe models
Sport Exhaust is also included as standard equipment with all Cayenne GTS models. The specially configured system features tail pipes on the outer edges of the rear bumper and help to create a fitting soundtrack to the enhanced dynamics. Customers opting for the Cayenne Coupe model may also choose a new, even more emotive center exhaust system with oval shaped tips. In addition to offering a sportier appearance, the new exhaust – which is newly included in and only available with the optional Lightweight Sport Package – is even louder than the Sport Exhaust system offered on the GTS models.
Revised suspension creates a lower center of gravity
Sporty, agile performance is at the core of what makes the GTS models special. To that end, both model derivations receive revised Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers that, in combination with the standard three-chamber Air Suspension, lower the chassis by 30 mm as compared to the Cayenne S.
Sport Design package and characteristic GTS accents as standard
The standard Sport Design package ensures a unique and exclusive appearance in combination with numerous accents in black. The new Cayenne GTS models are equipped as standard with 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the continuous LED taillights are also tinted. The front air intakes, side window trim, tailpipes of the sport exhaust system and the rear Porsche logo and model designation are all finished in black.
High-quality materials such as Alcantara® on the headliner, seat centers, center console armrests and doors, as well as black brushed aluminium, make it possible to also see and feel the sporty character of the Cayenne GTS models. Standard eight-way sport seats offer optimal support for dynamic cornering due to the increased height of their side bolsters. These are exclusively reserved for the new GTS models. GTS logos can be found on the front doors, door sills, tachometer and head rests.
The new 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe models are expected to begin arriving in U.S. dealerships in the fall of 2020. Starting MSRP for the 2021 Cayenne GTS is $107,300. Starting MSRP for the 2021 Cayenne GTS Coupe is $110,500. Both prices exclude a $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee.