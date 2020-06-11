Jaguar is currently working on the refreshed XF sedan and wagon. We’ve seen the spy photos, and we expect Jag to give the model the usual mid-cycle changes – updated lighting elements, revised fascias, and a few interior tweaks. The updated model is expected to arrive later this year, but until then, Jaguar dealers have to move the current 2020 XF off their lots. To help do that, there are two massive deals available for the model, according to a new Cars Direct report.

Interested XF customers can save up to $11,000 off the price tag of a V6-equipped model. That’s huge savings on the luxury XF P380 model, which starts at $69,195 (all prices include the $995 destination charge) for the sedan and $72,795 for the XF Sportbrake. The V6, a supercharged 3.0-liter unit, produces 380 horsepower (283 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque.

If the V6 model is a bit rich, customers opting for the cheaper four-cylinder can still save $9,000, which is still a hefty pile of cash on the hood. The XF P250 starts at $52,095 for the sedan, which offers a turbocharged 2.0-liter producing 247 hp (184 kW) and 269 lb-ft (364 Nm) of torque. The P300 sedan is $59,545, while the Sportbrake version starts at $66,145. The P300 also uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter, but it makes 296 hp (220 kW) and 295 lb-ft (399 Nm) of torque.

According to Cars Direct, Jaguar’s deals are available nationwide, though it’s not clear how long they’ll last. There could be more deals cropping up heading into July and the holiday in the US, too. Jaguar is revamping its entire lineup right now, giving its models a thorough refresh. Later this year, we should also expect an updated XJ flagship. The company is also working on updating the E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs, too.