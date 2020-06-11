Ford will recall roughly 2.15 million vehicles in the United States because of faulty door latches. This campaign is actually a repeat of an earlier fix, and vehicles with repairs under two earlier latch-related recalls may require yet another trip to the dealer's workshop.

The problem is that the door latch's pawl spring tabs can fail over time after exposure to high heat. If this happens, then the door can't close correctly and may open while driving. Ford reports that it's not aware of any accidents or injuries due to this issue.

These are the affected models under this recall:

2011-14 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant, Jan. 26, 2010, to Oct. 31, 2013

2012-15 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 11, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 19, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-15 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Dec. 23, 2011, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-15 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Feb. 2, 2012, to Jan. 31, 2015

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013, to Oct. 31, 2013

2014-16 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Body and Assembly Plant, Aug. 9, 2013, to Feb. 1, 2016

2015 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015

2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 18, 2013, to Jan. 31, 2015

Dealers will inspect the latch date code to determine whether they will need to replace the part. If a person wants to save time, Ford will also create a site where potentially affected owners will be able to enter their door latch date codes to find out whether a fix will be necessary.

At the same time as announcing this recall, Ford published details about another, smaller one. It affects 292,311 examples of the 2014 through 2017 F-150 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. The brake master cylinder may leak.

The affected models are:

Select 2015-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant, Oct. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016

Select 2014-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Sept. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016

Ford has reports of seven low-speed/low-impact accident allegations and two injury claims due to this problem.

Dealers will replace the brake master cylinder on the affected trucks. Technicians will also inspect the brake booster and will replace it, if the component is also leaking.