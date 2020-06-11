The Porsche 911 is an icon, cultivating its image over several decades. Today, the 911 remains a potent sports car with various levels of performance. Sitting at the top of the lineup is the 911 Turbo S, which tiptoes the line between a sports car and a supercar. The latest video from the AutoTopNL YouTube channel has the bright yellow 911 eager to stretch its legs on the German Autobahn, where the driver takes the coupe up to its top speed – 206 miles per hour (332 kilometers per hour).

Propelling the Turbo S is Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine that sits out behind the driver. Power – and there’s a lot of it – routes through an eight-speed PDK gearbox to all four wheels. The mill makes an impressive 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Porsche claims the top-tier 911 can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.6 seconds. We know a tune and some upgraded parts can get that below the 2.0-second mark.

The video has the Turbo S twice breaking the 200-mph (321 kph) mark. The first time, the Porsche hit 205 mph (330 kph). The second time, the car hit 206 mph (332 kph). The lack of traffic makes it easy for the driver to reach the high speeds without issue, thanks to the courteousness of Autobahn drivers – and laws that encourage good road manners. The video also shows how planted the car is at speed as it bounces over the imperfect road.

With a price tag that starts over $200,000, Porsche’s high-performance 911 isn’t within reach for many. But this is a 911 Turbo S, which is more than just a potent engine squeezed between the fenders. The car is thoroughly updated and reworked to improve performance and handling, and that’s no better portrayed than its ability to hit 206 mph without breaking a sweat.