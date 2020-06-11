Buyers can choose between a Ceramic Gray or Patriot Blue exterior.
The Ram 1500 Built to Serve Edition returns to celebrate the United States Armed Forces with a limited run of 2,000 trucks. The company is building 1,000 of them with a Ceramic Gray exterior and 1,000 in a Patriot Blue body. Both feature a cabin with Light Ambassador Blue accents. This is the second batch of Built to Serve editions after announcing the original models in November 2019.
On the outside, these trucks also wear a United States flag and Built to Serve decal on the rear quarter panels. The company fits lots of black trim, including on the badges, grille, bumpers, headlight bezels, side steps, and exhaust tips. The fender flares are body color. The trucks ride on 20-inch wheels with a Technical Gray finish, which is a color exclusive to this edition.
The 4x4 Off-Road Group is standard equipment on these trucks. The upgrades give the pickup a variety of skid plates to protect the Ram from underneath. There are also off-road-tuned shocks, an electronic-locking rear differential, and hill-descent control. It rides on all-terrain tires.
Inside, there are Velcro panels on the front seats that allow service members to apply their regimental, flag, or name patches. The seatbacks have a pouch attachment system for carrying gear in an easily accessible place. The cabin also has Black Onyx Chrome trim and all-weather rubber floor mats.
The Built to Serve edition is available on all body styles and powertrains of the Ram 1500. It adds $2,795 to the price of the truck, and deliveries start in June.
Ram Launches Second Phase of U.S. Armed Forces-inspired, Limited-edition ‘Built to Serve’ Trucks
"Built to Serve Edition" Ram trucks honor five United States Military’s Armed Forces service branches
Second installment introduces 1,000 models in Ceramic Gray and 1,000 models in Patriot Blue
Nautical-inspired interior features Light Ambassador Blue interior accents and standard content encourages owner customization
Available in Ram dealer showrooms starting this month
Ram recognizes all owners who serve or who have served our nation and communities
June 11, 2020, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram Truck today announced that production of the second installment of the “Built to Serve Edition” trucks has begun at its Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.
Ram is celebrating America's five land, sea and air-based armed forces branches with “Built to Serve Editions” of its popular Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck lineup. This second installment offers a nautical-inspired theme with both Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue exterior colors offered along with a black interior with Light Ambassador Blue accent stitching.
“Ram truck owners, whether civilian or military, are familiar with the “Built to Serve” adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce,” said Mike Koval, Head of Ram Brand, FCA - North America. ‘Ram honors those who serve or have served in the United States with distinction and we continue to welcome volunteers to our Ram Nation volunteer efforts.”
The second installment of the "Built to Serve Edition" trucks begin rolling out this month, coinciding with Flag Day, Sunday, June 14. A new "Built to Serve Edition" model, representing another one of America's land, air or sea-based military branches, will launch approximately every three months.
Each of the five U.S. military service branches have been or will be honored by Ram with two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service. One of each branch’s “Built to Serve Edition” models will be offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.
The U.S. Armed Forces “Built to Serve Edition” Ram trucks will be offered in the following colors and limited numbers:
Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000)
Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)
Anvil (1,000) and Billet Silver (1,000)
Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)
Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500)
Ram "Built to Serve Edition" trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and Built to Serve decal on each of the rear quarter panels.
The "Built to Serve Edition" trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior.
Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.
Inside, each of the five branches of "Built to Serve" Ram trucks is accented with unique, corresponding color stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Core Green or Orange.
These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner’s military pride with Built to Serve-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their "Built to Serve Edition." Front seat-back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.
Ram 1500 "Built to Serve Editions" also feature:
Built to Serve instrument panel badge
Lockable console storage
Deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seats
Black Onyx Chrome interior trim
All-weather rubber slush mats
Underneath the skin, each Ram "Built to Serve Edition" is ready for action, loaded with 4x4 Off-Road Group content, including:
All-terrain tires
Electronic-locking rear axle
Hill-descent control
Front suspension skid plate
Steering gear skid plate
Fuel tank skid plate
Transfer case skid plate
Tow hooks
Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers
Ram "Built to Serve Edition" packages are available on all body styles and all powertrains.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately seven percent of the U.S. population is an active member, reserve member or veteran of the armed services.
As part of the Built to Serve initiative, Ram is bringing further attention to its volunteer initiative called Ram Nation. Ram Nation has been organizing grassroots volunteer events since 2015 and, through the launch of the "Built to Serve Edition" trucks, is reinforcing its commitment to recognizing those who serve our nation and our communities.
Ram Nation is recruiting individuals to donate their time and to volunteer in their own communities across the nation, with the cumulative goal of 1.3 million volunteer-hours of service by next Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020. That goal is equal to one hour for each person serving in our armed services. In addition to activating the Ram Nation volunteer corps across the U.S., Ram is extending the invitation to all individuals, regardless of whether they are a Ram truck owner. To join and learn about new Ram Nation volunteer events, new members can register at www.ramtrucks.com/ram-nation.html.
