Hide press release Show press release

Ram Launches Second Phase of U.S. Armed Forces-inspired, Limited-edition ‘Built to Serve’ Trucks

"Built to Serve Edition" Ram trucks honor five United States Military’s Armed Forces service branches

Second installment introduces 1,000 models in Ceramic Gray and 1,000 models in Patriot Blue

Nautical-inspired interior features Light Ambassador Blue interior accents and standard content encourages owner customization

Available in Ram dealer showrooms starting this month

Ram recognizes all owners who serve or who have served our nation and communities

June 11, 2020, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram Truck today announced that production of the second installment of the “Built to Serve Edition” trucks has begun at its Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

Ram is celebrating America's five land, sea and air-based armed forces branches with “Built to Serve Editions” of its popular Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck lineup. This second installment offers a nautical-inspired theme with both Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue exterior colors offered along with a black interior with Light Ambassador Blue accent stitching.

“Ram truck owners, whether civilian or military, are familiar with the “Built to Serve” adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce,” said Mike Koval, Head of Ram Brand, FCA - North America. ‘Ram honors those who serve or have served in the United States with distinction and we continue to welcome volunteers to our Ram Nation volunteer efforts.”

The second installment of the "Built to Serve Edition" trucks begin rolling out this month, coinciding with Flag Day, Sunday, June 14. A new "Built to Serve Edition" model, representing another one of America's land, air or sea-based military branches, will launch approximately every three months.

Each of the five U.S. military service branches have been or will be honored by Ram with two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service. One of each branch’s “Built to Serve Edition” models will be offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.

The U.S. Armed Forces “Built to Serve Edition” Ram trucks will be offered in the following colors and limited numbers:

Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000)

Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)

Anvil (1,000) and Billet Silver (1,000)

Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)

Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500)

Ram "Built to Serve Edition" trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and Built to Serve decal on each of the rear quarter panels.



The "Built to Serve Edition" trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior.



Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.



Inside, each of the five branches of "Built to Serve" Ram trucks is accented with unique, corresponding color stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Core Green or Orange.



These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner’s military pride with Built to Serve-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their "Built to Serve Edition." Front seat-back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.



Ram 1500 "Built to Serve Editions" also feature:

Built to Serve instrument panel badge

Lockable console storage

Deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Underneath the skin, each Ram "Built to Serve Edition" is ready for action, loaded with 4x4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

Ram "Built to Serve Edition" packages are available on all body styles and all powertrains.



According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately seven percent of the U.S. population is an active member, reserve member or veteran of the armed services.



As part of the Built to Serve initiative, Ram is bringing further attention to its volunteer initiative called Ram Nation. Ram Nation has been organizing grassroots volunteer events since 2015 and, through the launch of the "Built to Serve Edition" trucks, is reinforcing its commitment to recognizing those who serve our nation and our communities.



Ram Nation is recruiting individuals to donate their time and to volunteer in their own communities across the nation, with the cumulative goal of 1.3 million volunteer-hours of service by next Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020. That goal is equal to one hour for each person serving in our armed services. In addition to activating the Ram Nation volunteer corps across the U.S., Ram is extending the invitation to all individuals, regardless of whether they are a Ram truck owner. To join and learn about new Ram Nation volunteer events, new members can register at www.ramtrucks.com/ram-nation.html.



###