Hannover, 10 June 2020 – Last year, Volkswagen and Ford announced a comprehensive cooperation that encompasses collaborating on electric and light commercial vehicles and taking joint steps towards developing self-driving systems.

The contracts that have now been signed between Ford and Volkswagen are an important milestone in the two group’s cooperation. They form the basis for a total of three vehicle projects to be run by Ford and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), which encompass across the entire life cycle a volume of up to 8 million vehicles. In addition to the already agreed collaboration on the mid-size pick-up, the projects for a city delivery van and a larger van in the one-ton load segment are now starting up.

