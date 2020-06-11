The current-generation Peugeot 308 has been around for approximately seven years, and while most of its rivals have been renewed, the French compact model soldiers on for the 2021MY with minor tweaks. This possibly last update before the generation switch brings a fresh coat of paint called Vertigo Blue and two new alloy wheel designs. Go for the high-end variant and there’s an optional Black Pack bringing an assortment of dark accents.

The main attraction of the 2021 Peugeot 308 can be found inside the hood where the analog dials of the instrument cluster have been replaced by an all-digital setup. Measuring 10 inches, the i-Cockpit utilizes the same tech seen in the 208 and 2008 models and is complemented by a capacitive-touch infotainment system with a glossy finish.

The 308’s model year change is a good reminder the GTi is still around, complete with a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine producing 263 horsepower and 340 Newton-meters (251 pound-feet) of torque. The four-pot is hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox and enables the hot hatchback to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in six seconds en route to an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h).

Lesser versions rely on a turbocharged 1.2-liter engine with three cylinders and either 110 or 130 horsepower. The former is offered only with a six-speed manual whereas the latter can be had with an eight-speed auto as well. Go for the 1.5-liter diesel and you get to pick from 100 or 130 horses sent to the wheels via a six-speed manual or an optional eight-speed auto for the beefier variant.

Regardless of trim level, all 2021 Peugeot 308s have dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, DAB digital radio, automatic windscreen wipers, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Even though the car is beginning to show its age in terms of design, it’s loaded with safety tech: adaptive cruise control, 180-degree camera, active lane departure warning, automatic high-beam switch, speed sign recognition, active blind spot, and driver attention alert.

We’re hoping this is the last update the current 308 will receive as Peugeot needs to come out with an all-new model to fight the VW Group’s refreshed trio – Golf, Octavia, and Leon.