The Ford Ranger is a very capable pickup platform whether you're looking for a midsized work truck or looking to build an off-road rig. Carlex Design gets ahold of one and gives it a very aggressive look with an overhauled interior and exterior.

In front, Carlex adds trim to the tip of the hood that includes block eyelashes above the headlights. The grille has the aftermarket company's branding and an diagonal strake on each side. A revised bumper incorporates vertical cuts. An exposed skid plate makes the nose look even more aggressive.

Along the flanks, there are large fender flares that make room for five-spoke wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. The suspension lift gives the truck a taller stance. Tubular side steps run the length of the doors. A matching style bar is visible above the cargo bed with a matching design as the steps. At the back, there's a hefty tow bar below the bumper.

Gallery: Ford Ranger by Carlex

Inside, Carlex reupholsters the entire cabin. A textured pattern adorns the center of the seats at the front and back. A silver stripe also runs down the middle of them, and there's matching stitching. The chairs in front have big bolsters for keeping people secure while bouncing around the trails.

Carlex's Ranger looks like a truck that would be very comfortable off-road. While the driver gets to enjoy testing the capabilities of the suspension lift and all-terrain tires, the occupants would be able to relax in the updated cabin.

Ford is currently at work developing the next-gen Ranger. The plan for the Blue Oval to engineer the truck and share the work with Volkswagen is finally official as the new Amarok. The VW model arrives in 2022, so look for the Ford around the same time.