We’re two weeks away from Ford revealing the new 2021 F-150, but numerous spy photos have given us a great look at much of the truck inside and out. The latest spy photos show the upscale Platinum trim with a unique grille and posh interior that’s packed with screens and their associated tech. Details about powertrains, features, and other tidbits we want to know will likely arrive alongside the truck later this month.

The new spy photos give us a thorough look inside, showing off the large infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster, which, as our spy photographers noted, reads 16.8 miles per gallon. We’ve seen these features before in other spy shots. We can also see a new design for the steering wheel and the chrome trim that denotes the truck’s premium status.

There are still a ton of unconfirmed rumors about the pickup like the over-the-air updates and the rumored generator designed to help customers complete those off-the-grid jobs. Leaked docs suggest America’s best-selling vehicle will go on sale with four engine choices: 3.3-liter V8 making 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts), 325-hp (242-kW) 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 making 375 hp (280 kW), and 5.0-liter V8. However, the eight-pot mill could be reserved for the highest trim or the next Raptor.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum Spy Shots

19 Photos

We expected Ford to roll out the new pickup in April, though, like with most vehicle launches planned this spring, the coronavirus pandemic delayed that along with the truck’s production start date, which has been reportedly pushed back to October. The F-150 is vital to Ford’s future. It’s not only the best-selling pickup in the US but the best-selling vehicle overall. To maintain that lead, Ford wants to keep the truck competitive with the latest features and technology while pushing ahead with hybridization and electrification. We’ll know more June 25.