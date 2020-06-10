It outperforms the previous model in every way.
The next iteration of BMW’s current-generation X5 is here, and the SUV is rather juiced up compared to its predecessor. We mean the figuratively and literally, as it’s the new XDrive45e plug-in hybrid and it’s not just frugal at the pump. With nearly 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) on tap, it brings some legit performance cred to the table.
The crux of this new PHEV is its turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. Paired with an electric motor utilizing a more powerful battery, the updated powertrain generates a combined 389 hp (290 kW) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed Sport Steptronic transmission, though the X5 is given a rear-wheel-drive bias for performance-minded drivers.
Breaking things down further, the gasoline mill is good for 282 hp (210 kW), with the electric assist adding 111 hp (83 kW) to the mix. A 24-kWh battery gives the hybrid X5 an electric-only range of 30 miles, with an electric top speed of 84 mph. When gas and electric powerplants are working in harmony, BMW says the X5 xDrive45e can reach 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and top out at 130 mph.
Gallery: 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
By comparison, the new X5 easily outperforms the outgoing xDrive40e in every metric. That version utilized a smaller 2.0-liter engine with a smaller battery pack that dished up just 15 miles of EV-only range. With a healthy infusion of power, the new XDrive45e is over a second quicker to 60 mph and now has double the EV-only range. Utilizing three drive modes – Hybrid, Electric, and Sport – drivers can choose to go full eco or full performance at the touch of a button.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Inside, the X5 xDrive45e gets a welcome array of standard features that includes a rearview camera, panoramic sunroof, power-heated front seats, adaptive LED headlights, and Live Cockpit Professional, among others. It includes the newest version of BMW’s iDrive system, delivering info to driver and passengers through a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and another 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.
Navigation is part of the standard suite, as are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the driver-assist side, blind-spot monitors, land departure warning, front and rear collision warning, and cross-traffic alert are all standard. More advanced systems such as active cruise control are optional with the Driving Assistance Professional Package.
The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e will launch for the U.S. market in July 2020. The base price is $65,400, not including $995 in destination charges.
The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e PHEV Sports Activity Vehicle.
10.06.2020 Press Release
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 9, 2020…Today, BMW proudly launches the 2nd generation plug-in hybrid X5 Sports Activity Vehicle, the newest addition to the U.S. X5 lineup. The U.S. X5 xDrive45e The U.S. X5 xDrive45e arrives with a SULEV Super ultra-low emissions vehicle rating which can bring additional benefits in states which offer special consideration to drivers of electrified vehicles, such as high occupancy lane access stickers.
- New 3.0 liter inline 6-cylinder turbocharged plug-in hybrid drivetrain.
- Larger 24 kWh battery for estimated 30-mile electric only range.
- MSRP of $65,400 plus $995 Destination.
- U.S. market launch July 2020.
2019 BMW X5 Press release for reference.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 10, 2020…Today, BMW proudly launches the 2nd generation plug-in hybrid X5 Sports Activity Vehicle, the newest addition to the U.S. X5 lineup. The U.S. X5 xDrive45e arrives with a SULEV Super ultra-low emissions vehicle rating which can bring additional benefits in states which offer special consideration to drivers of electrified vehicles, such as high occupancy lane access stickers.
The X5 xDrive45e is built at Plant Spartanburg, South Carolina, BMW Group’s largest global production plant. In 2019, the high-voltage battery assembly area at Plant Spartanburg doubled in size in preparation for the new X3 xDrive30e and X5 xDrive45e. 120 people currently work on the battery assembly line.
New 6-cylinder BMW Twin Power Turbo PHEV Drivetrain
The new x5 xDrive45e greatly enhances performance over the previous X5 xDrive40e with a 3.0 liter 6-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged internal combustion engine (replacing the previous generation’s 2.0 liter 4-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged motor) BMW’s latest eDrive technology and a larger, more advanced high-voltage electric battery.
The combined power of the new PHEV drivetrain is 389 hp, a bump of 81 hp over the previous generation. Torque is now 443 ft-lb, an increase of 111 ft-lbs. 0 to 60 mph acceleration time is 5.3 seconds, 1.2 seconds faster than before. The prodigious amount of torque also allows for a factory-installed optional trailer hitch (rated for 7,200 lbs. of towing).
The high-voltage battery grows in size to 24 kWh, up from the previous X5 xDrive40e’s 12 kWh capacity. As a result, electric-only range doubles from a previous EPA rating of 14 miles to a new EPA estimated 30-mile range. Electric-only top speed increases from 75 mph to 84 mph. The high-voltage battery is positioned in the underbody of the X5, minimizing impact on cargo space. With the rear seats up, cargo space is only 0.8 cubic feet less than the standard X5. With the rear seats folded, cargo space is 1.1 cubic feet less.
Drive Modes
The X5 xDrive45e features three drive modes:
Hybrid – the default mode upon start up. This fully automatic setting allows the advanced electronics to determine the most efficient or performance-oriented combined use of gasoline and electric power based on driver input. Electric-only driving may be experienced at speeds up to 68 mph in this mode.
Electric – This electric only mode can be used at speeds up to 84 mph. The driver can change back to hybrid mode by either pushing the throttle pedal through the kick-down position or via the eDrive button on the center console.
Sport – This keeps the combustion engine engaged for particularly sporty driving and allows for more aggressive energy regeneration from engine and mechanical braking.
Intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive and Sport Steptronic transmission
The BMW intelligent xDrive system offers a rear-biased setup to enhance both spirited performance driving and all-season traction on differing road surfaces, from dry to slippery.
The standard eight-speed Sport Steptronic transmission’s intelligent connectivity enables it to adapt its shift strategy according to the route and driving situation by working with the navigation system and if equipped, combining this data with information from the Active Cruise Control system’s radar sensor. This makes it possible for the transmission to shift proactively instead of reactively insuring that the vehicle is always in the correct gear for the upcoming road conditions.
Suspension
A double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension give the new BMW X5 xDrive45e agile yet comfortable road handling plus enhanced traction off the beaten track. The standard Dynamic Damper Control system uses electronically controlled shock absorbers to sharpen the X5’s handling dynamics at the same time as increasing ride and suspension comfort. The driver can select from the two performance settings – Hybrid or Sport – using the Driving Experience Control switch.
The standard two-axle air suspension offers individual control for each corner using an electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir, making it possible to balance out an unevenly loaded car. Thanks to the linkup with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by the air suspension’s sensors can also be factored into braking modulation. The X5’s ride height can be changed among five selectable levels at the touch of a button. The driver is also able to adjust the body’s ground clearance for off-road driving to a maximum of 1.6 inches above the standard setting. Another button lowers the car’s height by 1.6 inches to make loading and unloading of the vehicle easier.
Wheels and Tires
Standard equipment on the 2021 X5 xDrive45e are:
- 19 x 9.0 inch V-spoke Style 734 wheels with 265/50R19 all-season run-flat tires.
Optional wheel and tire packages include:
- 20 x 9.0 inch V-Spoke Style 738 wheels with 275/45R20 all-season run-flat tires.
- 20 x 9.0 inch M Star-spoke Style 740M wheels with 275/45R20 all-season run-flat tires
- 21 x 9.5 inch front and 21 x 10.5 inch rear Style 744 wheels with 275/40R21 front and 315/35R21 rear performance run-flat tires.
- 21 x 9.5 inch front and 21 x 10.5 inch rear Style 741M wheels with 275/40R21 front and 315/35R21 rear performance run-flat tires.
Exterior Paint Finishes
The X5 xDrive45e is available in a choice of 9 non-metallic and metallic paint finishes.
- Alpine White (standard)
- Jet Black (standard)
- Carbon Black Metallic
- Black Sapphire Metallic
- Dark Graphite Metallic
- Mineral White Metallic
- Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Arctic Grey Metallic
- Manhattan Green Metallic
Interior Upholstery and Trim
Standard Sensatec upholstery in either Canberra Beige/Black or in Black offers leather-like surfaces while providing additional wear resistance for active owners.
Optional Vernasca Leather in:
- Ivory White
- Canberra Beige
- Coffee
- Cognac
- Black
BMW Individual Extended Merino Leather is available as an option in:
- Ivory White
- Coffee
- Tartufo
- Black
- Ivory White/Navy Blue
Fineline Stripe Wood High Gloss trim is standard. Available alternative trim finishes include:
- Aluminum Tetragon
- Aluminum Dark Mesh
- Brown-Metallic Ash Grain Wood
- Fineline Stripe Brown High Gloss Wood
- Anthracite Brown Poplar Matte Finish Wood
Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 and new BMW Maps
The standard Live Cockpit Professional in the BMW X5 xDrive45e brings the latest-generation of BMW’s iDrive interface and is composed of a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3” touchscreen center display. The system offers haptic controls for the iDrive controller, an advanced tablet-like touch interface, stunning visualizations and the largest displays in BMW’s vehicle lineup.
iDrive 7 in the X5 xDrive45e includes standard navigation with new BMW Maps, a digital cloud-based feature which offers faster route calculations and dynamic recalculation based on precise real-time traffic data. The route is worked out using an anticipatory approach, meaning upcoming traffic along the entire route is factored into the calculation of the expected arrival time. Complete traffic data is now available for less-traveled roads, too. Hazard warnings transmitted online from the BMW fleet now reach the car even faster thanks to connected navigation. These improvements help to produce a very accurate estimate of arrival time and improved route guidance. The destination input function has also been improved and now lets the driver enter any word. Alternatively, the destination can be entered at any time simply by voice control. Plus, points of interest (POIs) along the route are described in greater detail, with reviews, opening times and photos.
Other elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are two USB-C ports, plus Bluetooth interfaces. The vehicle can automatically detect the driver and his/her personal settings by either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings in the BMW Cloud. Drivers can enjoy the full benefits of the car’s intelligent connectivity capabilities through vehicle apps such as news, weather, office and online search.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility
The new 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e offers standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Google Assistant, Google Maps, music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music and the WhatsApp messaging service are now available to both iPhone and Android users.
Driver Assistance Systems
The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e is available with a wide variety of standard and optional driver assistance systems. The systems relieve strains on the driver in monotonous situations, such as traffic jams, or when driving long distances. The driver assistance systems process camera images as well as the data gathered by ultrasonic and radar sensors to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings, warn of potential hazards and minimize the risk of an accident with corrective braking or steering inputs.
The standard Active Driving Assistant on the new BMW X5 xDrive45e includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Frontal Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Collision Mitigation (which now also alerts the driver if cyclists are detected) Cross Traffic Alert Rear and Speed Limit Information.
The optional Driving Assistance Professional Package offers comprehensive assistance for comfortable and safe driving. This package includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function. It can be used at speeds up to 130 mph and maintains the desired speed while taking the traffic situation into account and the selected distance to vehicles in front. If required, the system is able to brake, stop the car and pull away again automatically after being stationary for up to 30 seconds, meaning greater comfort in stop-start traffic. Camera images and data from a front radar system are used for distance control.
Another component of the Driving Assistance Professional Package is the Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Side Collision Protection. This system is designed to help the driver guide the vehicle back on to the correct path with an active turn of the steering wheel. Besides emitting visual warning signals and causing the steering wheel to vibrate, Active Side Collision Protection also uses active steering intervention to help avoid a collision. Moreover, this package includes Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, which allows for even more relaxed driving at speeds lower than 40 mph during highly congested highway traffic situations. The Driving Assistance Professional Package includes Evasion Aid, which now also reacts to pedestrians, and Front Cross Traffic Alert – which reduces the danger of a collision when maneuvering toward roads that are obstructed from the driver’s view.
The drive recorder, a new feature on the optional Parking Assistance Package, uses the cameras of the various driver assistance systems to record video footage from the front and/or rear view points of the vehicle before storing the recordings. The saved video files can be either watched later on the center control display when the car is stationary or exported via the USB port. When activated, the drive recorder shoots and stores up to 40 seconds of video. In the event of a collision, a period of up to 20 seconds around the moment of impact is automatically recorded and saved.
Standard Equipment
The X5 xDrive45e’s comprehensive list of standard equipment includes:
- xLine trim
- 19-inch V-Spoke alloy wheels with all-season run-flat tires
- Power adjustable steering column with Sport leather steering wheel
- 8-Speed Sport Automatic transmission
- 2-axle air suspension
- Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7, navigation and two digital 12.3-inch displays
- Apple Car Play compatibility
- Android Auto Compatibility (starting from 8/20 production)
- SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All-Access subscription
- Comfort Access keyless entry
- Rear view camera
- Panoramic sunroof
- Privacy glass
- Power front heated sport seats
- SensaTec dashboard
- Interior ambient lighting
- Adaptive Full LED headlights and Automatic high beams
- Acoustic protection for pedestrians
- Active Protection
- Automatic seat belt tensioning
- Automatic closing of windows and moonroof
- Fatigue and Focus Alert
- Post-Crash Braking
- Active Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Daytime Pedestrian Warning
- Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation
- Speed Limit Information
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Preparation
- Connected Package Professional
- Real Time Traffic and On Street Parking Availability.
- Intelligent Personal Assistant with natural speech input
- Remote Services with Remote Door Unlock, BMW Connected App and Stolen Vehicle Recovery
Optional Packages and Equipment
The X5 xDrive45e features optional packages and stand-alone equipment to further enhance the driving and ownership experience.
Convenience Package
- 4-zone climate control
- Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices
- Wi-Fi hot spot with 3-month or 3GB data trial
- Enhanced USB and Bluetooth
Driving Assistance Professional Package
- Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways (Level 2)
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance
- Steering and Traffic Jam Assistant
- Evasion Assistant
- Front Cross-Traffic Alert
Luxury Seating Package
- Front Ventilated Multi-Contour seats
M Sport Package
- 20-inch M Star-spoke bi-color Style 740M wheels with all-season run-flat tires
- or 21-inch M Y-spoke bi-color Style 741M wheels performance run-flat tires
- Roof rails in High Gloss Shadowline
- Aluminum Tetragon trim
- or Aluminum Dark Mesh interior trim
- or Brown-Metallic Ash Grain Wood trim
- or Fineline Stripe Brown High Gloss Wood trim
- or Anthracite-Brown Poplar Matte Wood trim
- M Steering wheel
- Aerodynamic Kit
- Shadowline exterior trim
- Vernasca Leather
- or Individual Extended Merino Leather
Parking Assistance Package
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Back-Up Assistant
- Drive Recorder
- Active Park Distance Control
- Surround View with 3D View
Premium Package
- 4-zone automatic climate control
- Head-Up Display
- Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
- Wireless Charging
- Gesture Control
- WiFi Hotspot with 3-month or 3GB data trial
- Enhanced USB and Bluetooth
Executive Package
- Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof
- Rear manual side window shades
- Glass Controls
- 4-zone automatic climate control
- Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight
- Head-Up Display
- Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
- Wireless Charging
- Gesture Control
- WiFi Hotspot with 3-month or 3GB data trial
- Enhanced USB and Bluetooth
Stand-Alone Options
- 20-inch V-spoke Style 738 wheels with all-season run-flat tires
- 21-inch Y-spoke Style 744 wheels with performance run-flat tires
- M Sport Brakes with blue calipers (red calipers optional from 8/20 production)
- Aluminum running boards
- Trailer Hitch (7,200 lb. tow rating)
- Rear manual side window shades
- Front and rear heated seats
- Heated front armrests and steering wheel
- Aluminum Dark Mesh interior trim
- Brown-Metallic Ash Grain Wood trim
- Anthracite-Brown Poplar Matte Finish Wood Trim
- Front massaging seats
- Extended Shadowline trim
- Anthracite Alcantara headliner
- Alcantara Headliner in upholstery color
Specifications
|
|
|
X5 xDrive45e
|
Seats
|
--
|
5
|
Number of Doors
|
--
|
5
|
Drive type
|
--
|
AWD
|
Length
|
inches
|
194.3
|
Width
|
inches
|
78.9
|
Width including mirrors
|
inches
|
87.3
|
Height
|
inches
|
68.7
|
Wheelbase
|
inches
|
117.1
|
Ground clearance
|
inches
|
8.3
|
Turning radius
|
feet
|
20.7
|
Shoulder width front
|
inches
|
60.0
|
Shoulder room rear
|
inches
|
58.1
|
Legroom front
|
inches
|
39.8
|
Legroom rear
|
inches
|
37.4
|
Headroom front
|
inches
|
40.7
|
Headroom rear
|
inches
|
38.7
|
Trunk volume (SAE)
|
ft³
|
33.1
|
Fuel Tank capacity
|
gallons
|
18.2
|
Curb weight
|
lbs.
|
5,672
|
Gross vehicle weight
|
lbs.
|
6,967
|
Payload
|
lbs.
|
937
|
Tow capacity, 12% braked
|
lbs.
|
5,940
|
Tow capacity with factory hitch
|
lbs.
|
7,200
|
|
|
|
Engine type
|
--
|
B58B30M1 SULEV30
|
Cylinders
|
--
|
6
|
Valves per cylinder
|
--
|
4
|
Bore x Stroke
|
mm
|
82.0 x 94.6
|
Displacement
|
cm³
|
2,998
|
Compression rate
|
:1
|
11.0
|
Engine power
|
hp
|
282 @ 5,000 – 6,000 rpm
|
Engine torque
|
ft-lbs.
|
331 @ 1,500 – 3,500 rpm
|
Fuel type
|
--
|
gasoline
|
Recommended Fuel
|
--
|
Premium
|
Engine oil capacity
|
quarts
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
Electrical machine
|
|
Synchronous traction
|
Peak e-machine power
|
hp
|
111 @ 5,000 rpm
|
Peak e-machine torque
|
ft-lbs.
|
77 @ 5,000 rpm
|
|
|
|
Combined power
|
hp
|
389
|
Combined torque
|
ft-lbs.
|
443
|
|
|
|
Battery type
|
|
Lithium-ion
|
High voltage battery
|
Ah / Volts
|
68 / 354
|
Battery capacity, gross (net)
|
kWh
|
24 (17.06)
|
Charging time 0-80% 3.7 kW (1.1 kW)
|
hours
|
4.0 (13.3)
|
Charging time 0-100% 3.7 kW (1.1 kW)
|
Hours
|
5.3 (17.7)
|
|
|
|
Transmission type
|
--
|
GA8P75HZ
|
Transmission type
|
--
|
automatic
|
Gear ratios 1st gear
|
--
|
4.71
|
2nd
|
--
|
3.14
|
3rd
|
--
|
2.11
|
4th
|
--
|
1.67
|
5th
|
--
|
1.29
|
6th
|
--
|
1.00
|
7th
|
--
|
0.84
|
8th
|
--
|
0.67
|
Reverse gear
|
--
|
3.32
|
Final drive ratio
|
--
|
3.64
|
|
|
|
Power-steering type
|
--
|
EPS
|
Steering ratio
|
:1
|
16.4 / 18.7
|
|
|
|
Tires 19” standard front & rear
|
--
|
265/50R19 110H XL A/S
|
Wheels 19” standard front & rear
|
inches
|
9.0J x 19 LM
|
Tires 20” optional front & rear
|
|
275/45R20 110H XL A/S
|
Wheels 20” optional front & rear
|
inches
|
9.0J x 20 LM
|
Tires 21” optional front
|
|
275/40R21 107Y XL Perf.
|
Tires 21” optional rear
|
|
315/35R21 111Y XL Perf.
|
Wheels 21” optional front & rear
|
inches
|
9.5J x 21 / 10.5J x 21
|
|
|
|
Track, front
|
inches
|
66.1
|
Rear, track
|
inches
|
66.9
|
Cx
|
--
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
0-60 mph
|
seconds
|
5.3
|
Top speed (with perf. tires)
|
mph
|
130 (146)
|
Top speed electric only
|
mph
|
84
|
EPA Fuel Economy, city / hwy
|
mpg
|
TBD
|
EPA estimated electric only range
|
miles
|
30