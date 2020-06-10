Hide press release Show press release

MANUFACTURER OF EXCLUSIVE AUTOMOBILES

THE NEW BMW ALPINA B5

High Performer & Business Athlete: The BMW ALPINA B5 offers a fine balance of performance, exclusivity and luxury in a new contemporary design.

• Bi-Turbo power: The 4.4 litre V8 engine with bi-turbo charging delivers an impressive output of 457 kW (621 hp), and a maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), available from just 2000 rpm. The BMW ALPINA B5 impresses with quick, linear throttle response and on-demand power delivery throughout the entire rpm range.

• Impressive performance: The BMW ALPINA B5 Saloon accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and the Touring in 3.6 seconds. With a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph) (Touring 322 km/h (200 mph)), the BMW ALPINA B5 is one of the fastest of its kind.

• Maximum ride comfort and lateral dynamics: The ALPINA Sport Suspension offers a wide variety of driving experiences ranging from plush ride comfort to advanced dynamics. The torque distribution of the all-wheel drive system is predominantly rear-wheel-biased to match the sportive character of the BMW ALPINA B5.

• Powerful presence: The new ALPINA design and aerodynamic elements and the elegant ALPINA CLASSIC 20’’ wheels accentuate the dynamic character of the BMW ALPINA B5.

• State-of-the-art: The extensive range of standard equipment is unrivalled. The leading BMW navigation, communication and infotainment systems as well as a DAB tuner are already on board as standard. The newly designed interactive display set-up which combines the central control display and the full-colour ALPINA digital instrument cluster scores highly with its clear design language and typical BMW driver orientation.

• Deep, sonorous eight-cylinder sound: The stainless steel ALPINA exhaust system features active exhaust valves as well as trademark twin tailpipes and provides a natural V8 soundtrack.

• Efficiency: The BMW ALPINA B5 features state-of-the art exhaust gas treatment technology. Fuel consumption measured according to the new and more realistic WLTP measuring cycle (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure) is 12.0 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 272 g/km.*

* Preliminary data. Stated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are measured pursuant to EU Regulation 715/2007 in its applicable version. For more information please see NEW TEST PROCEDURE (WLTP) at the end of this press release.

ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE

4.4 LITRE V8 ENGINE WITH BITURBO CHARGING

The BMW ALPINA B5 impresses with sharpened responsiveness and a distinctly more dynamic power delivery over the entire rpm range. The latest generation 4.4 litre V8 engine with two twin-scroll turbochargers delivers 457 kW (621 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, which is available at only 2000 rpm and all the way up to 5000 rpm. This leads to significantly improved throttle response, more engaging power delivery and an effective performance gain in the most relevant rpm range.

The BMW ALPINA B5 Saloon accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (Touring in 3.6 seconds) and completes the sprint to 200 km/h in 11.3 seconds (Touring in 11.9 seconds). The maximum speed is 330 km/h (205 mph) (Touring 322 km/h (200 mph)).

The engine’s remarkable power and torque characteristics are the result of several optimisations in the details – especially with regards to the turbocharging system. Two twin-scroll turbochargers with 54 mm turbines facilitate the near-instantaneous conversion of exhaust gas energy into boost pressure, even at low engine speeds for early maximum torque. The ALPINA cooling system with three additional external water coolers, an enlarged transmission oil cooler and a low-temperature cooling system (air/water/air) with ALPINA’s specific intercoolers, ensure thermodynamic stability even under highest loads.

The latest exhaust gas treatment technology includes petrol particulate filters in order to reduce emissions. Fuel consumption measured according to the new and more realistic WLTP measuring cycle (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure) is 12.0 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 272 g/km.* The ALPINA stainless steel exhaust system reduces the exhaust back pressure to a minimum. Exhaust valves allow the driver to influence the sound experience: discreetly restrained in COMFORT mode or noticeably more dynamic in SPORT mode.

* Preliminary data. Stated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are measured pursuant to EU Regulation 715/2007 in its applicable version. For more information please see NEW TEST PROCEDURE (WLTP) at the end of this press release.

SMOOTH AND EFFORTLESS POWER DELIVERY

8-SPEED SPORT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION & REAR AXLE LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL

The BMW ALPINA B5 features the latest generation 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC. In cooperation with the experts at ZF, the 8HP76 transmission has been specially designed to cope with the engine’s high torque. Offering unparalleled shift comfort and the capability to execute shifts in tenths of a second means power is delivered effortlessly and instantaneously at all times.

The complete redesign of the electronics and mechatronics in this new-generation transmission ensures precise operation and responsiveness. In SPORT and SPORT+ modes, shift points are optimized for driving performance and gear shifts are considerably more dynamic. The COMFORT and COMFORT+ mode allow for relaxed, luxurious cruising at low engine rpms even when travelling at highway speeds, taking advantage of the signature ALPINA torque responsiveness. The driver can also change gears manually using the ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC shift buttons on the back of the steering wheel. In SPORT+ Shift Mode, automatic up-shifts at red-line rpm are suppressed for absolute driver control. New ergonomically optimised ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC shift paddles, CNC machined from solid aluminium and finished in black matt, are optionally available.

All components of the transmission such as the torque converter with lock-up clutch and the planetary wheel sets are designed to specifically cope with the high torque output of the V8 Bi-Turbo engine. The high-performance transmission unit features an aluminium transmission oil sump located in the underbody where it is cooled effectively.

The transmission features the latest Comfort and Efficient Dynamics functions such as Connected Shift (use of navigation data for an anticipatory shift strategy based on traffic routing) and sailing (decoupling of the engine and transmission when coasting).

Enhanced driving dynamics, pure driving pleasure: A mechanical limited-slip differential, using motorsport grade CNC machined components, is available as an option. The BMW ALPINA B5 dynamically corners with a rear-wheel drive emphasis and the increased power transfer and traction allow particularly dynamic acceleration out of corners.

CLASS-LEADING DYNAMICS – UNMATCHED LONG-DISTANCE COMFORT THE ALPINA SPORT SUSPENSION

Maximum ride comfort, pronounced agility and lateral dynamics: The ALPINA Sport Suspension it is ideally suited for the performance characteristic of the BMW ALPINA B5 and offers a broad spectrum of driving experiences.

Electronically controlled dampers allow a pronounced range of adjustment in compression and rebound. Using the Driving Experience Control the driver can select a number of modes, including SPORT+ mode for maximum dynamics or COMFORT+ mode for all-out ride comfort. Shorter and stiffer springs bring about overall sharper handling, and have the added benefit of lowering the centre of gravity whilst improving aerodynamics. The Touring variant of the new BMW ALPINA B5 has a rear-axle air suspension which ensures a neutral ride height and balanced handling characteristics regardless of loads. The adaptation of the active roll stabilisation specifically takes into consideration the kinematics of the BMW ALPINA B5’s suspension and light-weight 20” wheel and tyre set-up.

The Integral Active Steering offers direct steering response with exceptional feedback. The variable sports steering system and -1° camber at the front axle ensure superior handling in every driving situation. The electromechanical rear-wheel steering enables the wheels of the rear axle to pivot a maximum of 2.3° left or right. At low speeds, the rear axle steers opposed to the front axle for increased agility and dynamic handling. Conversely, at higher speeds the rear axle steers “with” (congruent to) the front axle for maximum directional stability. In combination with subtle elastokinematic measures the ALPINA Sport Suspension ensures high directional stability, precise steering and agile handling. The all-wheel drive system is based on the intelligent BMW xDrive system, which fully variably distributes torque as required between the front and rear axle. The ALPINA specific, situational traction-optimised adjustment of the torque distribution is predominantly rear-wheel-biased to match the sportive character of the BMW ALPINA B5.

EXCELLENT ROAD HOLDING WITH MAXIMUM GRIP: WHEELS, TYRES, AND BRAKES

The ALPINA 20-spoke wheel design of the ALPINA CLASSIC 20’’ forged wheels has become a true iconic hallmark. Compared to regular wheels, the forged wheels improve agility by reducing unsprung masses by around 25%. The wheels are optionally available in Black or Himalaya Grey.

In cooperation with the tyre experts at Pirelli, tyre dimensions are carefully chosen to the requirements of the BMW ALPINA B5. The tyre dimensions are 255/35 ZR20 at the front and 295/30 ZR20 at the rear (Touring: 285/30 ZR20) (EU-tyre label*: E/B/ 74 dB front and rear). The Pirelli P Zero marked ALP provides maximum grip on any road surface and utilises materials that are reserved for the ultra-high performance tyre program.

The ALPINA brake system, comprising four-piston fixed brake callipers with brake discs of 395 mm diameter on the front axle and floating brake callipers with brake discs of 398 mm diameter on the rear axle, offer excellent braking performance. The brake callipers are painted in ALPINA Blue and feature a white ALPINA logo. The optionally available high-performance brake system with light-weight drilled composite brake discs and specific brake pads offers even higher thermodynamic reserves and more direct pedal feedback.**

* EU tyre label = fuel efficiency / wet grip / noise class, external rolling noise. ** Please note that drilled bake discs may lead to a loss of acoustic comfort.

ATHLETIC AND EXCLUSIVE DESIGN & EQUIPMENT

The new ALPINA design and aerodynamic elements accentuate the 5 Series’ clean and precise design language, combining a more dynamic appearance with business-like functionality.

Large air intakes (+40 %) in the front apron increase cooling performance and emphasize the engine’s performance character. The optionally available BMW Laserlight has a super high light intensity substantially more performant than conventional light sources and their technical design is a real eye catcher. The ALPINA sport exhaust system with two twin tailpipes is beautifully integrated into the contours of the ALPINA rear apron and is responsible for a great V8 soundtrack.

The ALPINA Blue metallic and ALPINA Green metallic paint finishes are exclusively reserved for BMW ALPINA automobiles and add an elegant and exquisite touch to the BMW ALPINA B5. There is also a wide variety of BMW and BMW Individual paint finishes available to choose from.

The extensive range of standard equipment including comfort seats, a HiFi loudspeaker system as well as a DAB tuner ensures maximum comfort for driver and passengers. The hand-stitched LAVALINA leather ALPINA sports steering wheel ensures a comfortable grip. Every BMW ALPINA features an exclusive production plaque with model-specific build number. Master craftsmen in the ALPINA saddlery can finish bespoke interior designs down to the smallest detail according to the customer’s wishes.

The driver-oriented cockpit design, with its control elements optimally arranged in terms of ergonomics, offers a convincing user experience, with intuitive operation via touch display, direct selection buttons or iDrive Controller, voice or gesture control. The full-colour digital instrument display in the new ALPINA design (red pointers on blue background), offering advanced configuration options and customisable views, forms part of the large display combination. The leading BMW navigation, communication and infotainment systems are already on board as standard as well as the Parking Assistant. The optionally available Driving Assistant Professional with innovative features such as Traffic Light Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant or Rescue Lane Assistant offers a high degree of safety and comfort.

MARKET LAUNCH

The new BMW ALPINA B5 models are available to order immediately, with deliveries commencing October 2020.

Recommended retail prices in EUR incl. 19 % German sales tax ex-factory Buchloe:

BMW ALPINA B5 Saloon: 117.700,- Euro BMW ALPINA B5 Touring: 120.700.- Euro

This text applies to the German market only. For precise information on recommended retail prices, model features, standard equipment, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as they apply to your country please contact your local BMW ALPINA dealer or importer. Subject to change without notice.

ALPINA - MANUFACTURER OF EXCLUSIVE AUTOMOBILES

Burkard Bovensiepen founded the automobile manufactory ALPINA Burkard Bovensiepen KG in 1965. Ever since, Buchloe has been home to probably the world’s most renowned automobiles based on BMW models, developed and produced by the independent family-owned business in cooperation with BMW. This close partnership forms the basis for the continued success of the ALPINA brand: individual automobiles are manufactured with great love for detail and technical finesse, which, however, at the same time meet the high quality and safety standards of series production. Since 1983, ALPINA is officially registered as an automobile manufacturer by the German Ministry of Transport, the Kraftfahrtbundesamt.

Elegant understatement is at the very core of ALPINA’s brand philosophy, which is manifested in an interior with the focus on comfort, above-average driving performance and a discreetly sporty exterior. BMW ALPINA automobiles have regularly caused sensations, both on the road and the race track – the result of a remarkable model history.

Founder Burkard Bovensiepen runs the company together with his sons Andreas and Florian. Buchloe, June 2020

MANUFACTURER OF EXCLUSIVE AUTOMOBILES

THE NEW BMW ALPINA D5 S

Benchmark performance diesel in a new contemporary design – the BMW ALPINA D5 S.

On-demand power delivery, torque-filled urgency: The 3.0 litre straight-six cylinder engine with three turbochargers delivers an impressive output of 300 kW (408 hp). A maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) is available between 1750 and 2750 rpm, making this latest version Best-In-Segment.

Class-leading performance and dynamics: The BMW ALPINA D5 S Saloon accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and the Touring in 4.6 seconds. With a top speed of 286 km/h (178 mph) (Touring 283 km/h (176 mph)), the BMW ALPINA D5 S is one of the fastest of its kind.

Maximum ride comfort and lateral dynamics: The ALPINA Sport Suspension offers a wide variety of driving experiences ranging from plush ride comfort to advanced dynamics. The torque distribution of the all-wheel drive system is predominantly rear-wheel-biased to match the sportive character of the BMW ALPINA D5 S.

Powerful presence: The new ALPINA design and aerodynamic elements and the elegant ALPINA CLASSIC 20’’ wheels accentuate the dynamic character of the BMW ALPINA D5 S.

State-of-the-art: The extensive range of standard equipment is unrivalled. The leading BMW navigation, communication and infotainment systems as well as a DAB tuner are already on board as standard. The newly designed interactive display set-up which combines the central control display and the full-colour ALPINA digital instrument cluster scores highly with its clear design language and typical BMW driver orientation.

Efficiency: The BMW ALPINA D5 S has been homologated to the latest Euro 6d-ISC-FCM emission standard and features state-of-the art exhaust gas treatment technology. Fuel consumption measured according to the new and more realistic WLTP measuring cycle (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure) is 8.7 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 229 g/km.*

* Preliminary data. Stated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are measured pursuant to EU Regulation 715/2007 in its applicable version. For more information please see NEW TEST PROCEDURE (WLTP) at the end of this press release.

IMPRESSIVE DRIVING PERFORMANCE

STRAIGHT-SIX 3.0 LITRE ENGINE WITH THREE TURBOCHARGERS

The BMW ALPINA D5 S impresses with its dynamic power delivery over the entire rpm range and willingness to rev up to the red-line, which is rather untypical for a diesel.

The straight-six 3.0 litre engine with three turbochargers offers an output of 300 kW (408 hp). A maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) is available from just 1750 rpm and up to 2750 rpm – setting the benchmark in the performance diesel segment.

The BMW ALPINA D5 S Saloon accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds (Touring in 4.6 seconds) and completes the sprint to 200 km/h in 17 seconds (Touring in 17.2 seconds). With a top speed of 286 km/h (178 mph) (Touring 283 km/h (176 mph)), the BMW ALPINA D5 S is the fastest series production diesel available today.

Power delivery is smooth, effortless, and – for a diesel – unusually dynamic over the entire rpm range. This is in part due to a flow-optimised air intake system which reduces pressure losses in the system, allowing the engine to breathe and rev freely. The permanent two stage charging system comprising a total of three turbochargers is responsible for a responsive throttle and energetic power build-up while also ensuring maximum power output is achieved. The ALPINA high-performance cooling system with large-volume coolers, a transmission oil cooler and three external coolant coolers ensure the thermodynamic stability of the engine, even under maximum operating envelopes.

In addition to a specific diesel particulate filter and a NOx storage catalytic converter, a SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue® injection reduces emissions to a minimum. Fuel consumption measured according to the new and more realistic WLTP measuring cycle (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure) is 8.7 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 229 g/km.*

* Preliminary data. Stated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are measured pursuant to EU Regulation 715/2007 in its applicable version. For more information please see NEW TEST PROCEDURE (WLTP) at the end of this press release.

DYNAMIC POWER DELIVERY – UNMATCHED CRUISING ABILITY

8-SPEED SPORT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION & REAR AXLE LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL

The BMW ALPINA D5 S features an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC. In cooperation with the experts at ZF, the 8HP75 transmission has been specially designed to cope with the engine’s high torque.

In the ALPINA specific COMFORT+ Shift Mode, the transmission shifts smoothly, gear changes are almost imperceptible. The shift points in SPORT Shift Mode are set for maximum driving performance and the gear changes are significantly faster and clearly noticeable. The driver can also change gears manually using the ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC shift buttons on the back of the steering wheel. In SPORT+ Shift Mode, automatic up-shifts at red-line rpm are suppressed for absolute driver control. New ergonomically optimised ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC shift paddles, CNC machined from solid aluminium and finished in black matt, are optionally available.

The transmission features the latest Comfort and Efficient Dynamics functions such as Connected Shift (use of navigation data for an anticipatory shift strategy based on traffic routing) and sailing (decoupling of the engine and transmission when coasting).

Enhanced driving dynamics, pure driving pleasure: A mechanical limited-slip differential, using motorsport grade CNC machined components, is available as an option. The BMW ALPINA D5 S dynamically corners with a rear-wheel drive emphasis and the increased power transfer and traction allow particularly dynamic acceleration out of corners.

SPORTY AND COMFORTABLE, NO COMPROMISES THE ALPINA SPORT SUSPENSION

Maximum ride comfort, pronounced agility and lateral dynamics: The ALPINA Sport Suspension it is ideally suited for the performance cha- racteristic of the high-performance diesel and offers a broad spectrum of driving experiences.

Electronically controlled dampers allow a pronounced range of adjustment in compression and rebound. Using the Driving Experience Control the driver can select a number of modes, including SPORT+ mode for maximum dynamics or COMFORT+ mode for all-out ride comfort. Shorter and stiffer springs bring about overall sharper handling, and have the added benefit of lowering the centre of gravity whilst improving aerodynamics. The Touring variant of the new BMW ALPINA D5 S has a rear-axle air suspension which ensures a neutral ride height and balanced handling characteristics regardless of loads.

The variable sports steering system and -1° camber at the front axle ensure superior handling in every driving situation. In combination with subtle elastokinematic measures the ALPINA Sport Suspension ensures high directional stability, precise steering and agile handling.

The all-wheel drive system is based on the intelligent BMW xDrive system, which fully variably distributes torque as required between the front and rear axle. The ALPINA specific, situational traction-optimised adjustment of the torque distribution is predominantly rear-wheel-biased to match the sportive character of the BMW ALPINA D5 S.

HIGH PERFORMANCE HANDLING WHEELS & TYRES

The ALPINA 20-spoke wheel design of the ALPINA CLASSIC 20’’ forged wheels has become a true iconic hallmark. Compared to regular wheels, the forged wheels improve agility by reducing unsprung masses by around 25%. The wheels can optionally be finished in Black or Himalaya Grey.

In cooperation with the tyre experts at Pirelli, tyre dimensions are carefully chosen to the requirements of the BMW ALPINA D5 S. The tyre dimensions are 255/35 ZR20 at the front and 295/30 ZR20 at the rear (Touring: 285/30 ZR20) (EU-tyre label*: E/B/ 74 dB front and rear). The Pirelli P Zero marked ALP provides maximum grip on any road surface and utilises materials that are reserved for the ultra-high performance tyre program.

The ALPINA brake system, comprising four-piston fixed brake callipers with brake discs of 395 mm diameter on the front axle and floating brake callipers with brake discs of 398 mm diameter on the rear axle, offer excellent braking performance. The brake callipers are painted in ALPINA Blue and feature a white ALPINA logo. The optionally available high-performance brake system with light-weight drilled composite brake discs and specific brake pads offers even higher thermodynamic reserves and more direct pedal feedback.**

* EU tyre label = fuel efficiency / wet grip / noise class, external rolling noise. ** Please note that drilled bake discs may lead to a loss of acoustic comfort.

ATHLETIC AND EXCLUSIVE DESIGN & EQUIPMENT

The new ALPINA design and aerodynamic elements accentuate the 5 Series’ clean and precise design language, combining a more dynamic appearance with business-like functionality.

Large air intakes (+40 %) in the front apron increase cooling performance and emphasize the engine’s performance character. The optionally available BMW Laserlight has a super high light intensity substantially more performant than conventional light sources and their technical design is a real eye catcher. ALPINA sport exhaust system with two twin tailpipes is beautifully integrated into the contours of the ALPINA rear apron.

The ALPINA Blue metallic and ALPINA Green metallic paint finishes are exclusively reserved for BMW ALPINA automobiles and add an elegant and exquisite touch to the BMW ALPINA D5 S. There is also a wide variety of BMW and BMW Individual paint finishes available to choose from.

The extensive range of standard equipment including comfort seats, a HiFi loudspeaker system as well as a DAB tuner ensures maximum comfort for driver and passengers. The hand-stitched LAVALINA leather ALPINA sports steering wheel ensures a comfortable grip. Every BMW ALPINA features an exclusive production plaque with model-specific build number. Master craftsmen in the ALPINA saddlery can finish bespoke interior designs down to the smallest detail according to the customer’s wishes.

The driver-oriented cockpit design, with its control elements optimally arranged in terms of ergonomics, offers a convincing user experience, with intuitive operation via touch display, direct selection buttons or iDrive Controller, voice or gesture control. The full-colour digital instrument display in the new ALPINA design (red pointers on blue background), offering advanced configuration options and customisable views, forms part of the large display combination. The leading BMW navigation, communication and infotainment systems are already on board as standard as well as the Parking Assistant. The optionally available Driving Assistant Professional with innovative features such as Traffic Light Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant or Rescue Lane Assistant offers a high degree of safety and comfort.

MARKET LAUNCH

The new BMW ALPINA D5 S models are available to order immediately, with deliveries commencing October 2020.

Recommended retail prices in EUR incl. 19 % German sales tax ex-factory Buchloe:

BMW ALPINA D5 S Saloon: 92.500,- Euro BMW ALPINA D5 S Touring: 95.500,- Euro

This text applies to the German market only. For precise information on recommended retail prices, model features, standard equipment, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as they apply to your country please contact your local BMW ALPINA dealer or importer. Subject to change without notice.

ALPINA - MANUFACTURER OF EXCLUSIVE AUTOMOBILES

Burkard Bovensiepen founded the automobile manufactory ALPINA Burkard Bovensiepen KG in 1965. Ever since, Buchloe has been home to probably the world’s most renowned automobiles based on BMW models, developed and produced by the independent family-owned business in cooperation with BMW. This close partnership forms the basis for the continued success of the ALPINA brand: individual automobiles are manufactured with great love for detail and technical finesse, which, however, at the same time meet the high quality and safety standards of series production. Since 1983, ALPINA is officially registered as an automobile manufacturer by the German Ministry of Transport, the Kraftfahrtbundesamt.

Elegant understatement is at the very core of ALPINA’s brand philosophy, which is manifested in an interior with the focus on comfort, above-average driving performance and a discreetly sporty exterior. BMW ALPINA automobiles have regularly caused sensations, both on the road and the race track – the result of a remarkable model history.

Founder Burkard Bovensiepen runs the company together with his sons Andreas and Florian. Buchloe, June 2020