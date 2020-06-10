The Chevrolet Malibu allegedly won't get a new generation, and Chevy will retire the sedan for the 2023 model year, according to info obtained by GM Authority. Given the increasing popularity of crossovers rather than sedans, the decision wouldn't come as a surprise if this info is accurate.

Motor1.com reached out to Chevrolet for comment about this rumor. We were told: "We will not engage in the speculation on potential product adjustments. Malibu remains in the Chevrolet product line-up."

Chevy telegraphed that the Malibu might not have a long future last year when the company decided to drop the hybrid model for the 2020 model year. Even at that time, there were rumors that the Bowtie intended to axe the sedan entirely at the end of its lifecycle.

Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Malibu / Malibu RS

6 Photos

Chevy delivered 131,917 units of the Malibu in 2019 – an 8.7-percent drop over 2018. In the first quarter of 2020, the volume was actually up with 35,283 deliveries – a 3.2-percent increase over Q1 2019.

The Malibu name dates back to 1964 when it was the range-topping version of the Chevelle. It became the actual moniker for Chevy's midsize sedan for the 1978 model year, and the title went away for the '83 model year. In 1997, the Bowtie brand revived the Malibu, and it has been around ever since then.

Chevy most recently updated the Malibu for the 2019 model year when the company refreshed it. A sporty RS model joined the lineup that included a black body trim, a dual-exit exhaust, and 18-inch wheels.