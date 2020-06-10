Even though customer deliveries have yet to start, the Mustang Mach-E is already getting two fresh paint options. The most vibrant color of the two is called Cyber Orange Metallic and is a throwback to other similar shades offered by the Blue Oval for its popular pony car. The other hue is a more subdued Dark Matter Gray paint for those who don’t want to draw attention to themselves.

Ford is restricting both paint jobs to the range-topping GT versions of the electric SUV, which will also be available in several other colors: Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, and Space White. The Blue Oval doesn’t say whether these new additions to the color palette will cost you extra, but the rest of them are free of charge.

Being limited to the Mustang Mach-E GT, it means you’ll have to pony up at least $60,500 to have your zero-emissions SUV on your driveway and wait until late summer 2021 to take delivery. Paying the equivalent of a Shelby GT350 will get you an all-wheel-drive electric SUV that’ll offer 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque. The electric punch provided by the dual motors translates to a 0 to 60 mph time of under four seconds, while the 98.8-kWh battery will have enough juice for a 250-mile range.

Sitting at the top of the range, the Mach-E GT is loaded with goodies varying from a 10-speaker B&O sound system to a powered liftgate. If the flagship is too big of a financial effort, the base Select model kicks off at $43,895 and will be available early 2021 along with the $52,400 California RT.1 Edition. The first to actually hit the streets will be the $50,600 Premium trim late this year. All prices exclude the $7,500 federal tax credit.

All of them can be reserved via a dedicated page on the company's website.