Everything is opulent in the United Arab Emirates, even scrapyards. Supercar Blondie checked one out in Dubai where wrecked luxury cars are taken before being auctioned off. Ferraris, AMGs, Rolls-Royces, Bentleys – you name it, and it’s probably there. Not all of them are damaged, though. Some end up in these places because owners can’t afford the make the payments anymore, so the vehicles are confiscated.

Many of these were involved in some nasty accidents judging by the extent of the damage. Perhaps the most shocking example is the previous-generation G63 with a roof that looks like The Leaning Tower of Pisa, although there’s also a CLA with the entire right side destroyed and one of the wheel spokes missing. Deployed airbags are the norm, and some of the cars have rather disgusting interiors after collecting dirt for an extended period of time.

It’s not all bad, though. Supercar Blondie had a look at a lovely Ferrari 612 Scaglietti that seemed to be in great condition, at least visually. Bonus: the owner left some cash (500 AED = $136) in the passenger side sun visor before abandoning the vehicle. For a bit of variety, the man with the camera also filmed a rough Cadillac Escalade EXT truck while it was being taken away to its resting place.

A virtually brand new AMG G63 with an immaculate interior ended up there as well, likely because the owner failed to make the payments and therefore the performance off-roader was confiscated. We could say the same thing about the white Ferrari California T, so some of these cars are actually worth buying. They’re being auctioned online and it’s an opportunity to save a bundle if you’re in the market for a high-end car.

Surely some have taken advantage of the business opportunity that lies ahead with the cars that are damaged beyond repair. Buying a totaled supercar or a luxury SUV and saving whatever there is to be saved from them to sell the parts could generate a nice profit as long as you don’t overpay in the beginning.