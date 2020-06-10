The world seems to be returning slowly to the new normal after months of isolation and a global lockdown. However, there are already early signs that there might be a second wave of COVID-19 infections in certain places that lifted restrictions too early, and two new cases from a General Motors plant could be indicative of what’s coming in the next few weeks and months.

First reported by GM Authority based on an anonymous tip, the information about two positive coronavirus tests from General Motors’ Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri was confirmed by the manufacturer with an official release. GM says there’s a low risk that others might get infected.

“We have learned that two members of our team at Wentzville Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed outside of work. We believe there is very little risk that anyone inside the plant has been exposed to the virus at work because everyone, including the individuals, have been following our extensive, multi-layered health and safety procedures, which include wearing masks, hand washing and sanitizing, temperature screening and physical distancing,” the official statement said.

The Wentzville Assembly plant builds the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Chevrolet Express, and GMC Savana. The factory is already operating at three shifts to meet the demand for the two trucks, but other GM sites are still working at a single shift after the manufacturer restarted production in late May after a two-month coronavirus hiatus.

“To date, we have not had any person-to-person transmission of the virus in our plants since our complete safety protocols have been put in place. Our safety protocols are designed to help keep the virus out of our plants and prevent its spread if someone does test positive,” GM corporate news relations manager Daniel Flores told GM Authority.