All the car you'll ever need?
Following the launch of the RS earlier this year, Skoda is now diversifying the Octavia lineup furthermore with the launch of the Scout. Much like its predecessors, it’s a wagon-only affair and benefits from an increased ground clearance compared to the regular wagon. It sits 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) higher to offer some light off-roading capabilities courtesy of the standard rough road package.
While the versions before it all had standard all-wheel drive, the new Octavia Scout will be available for the first time also with a FWD layout to lower the asking price. Being a member of the Volkswagen Group, it shouldn’t come as a surprise there are multiple powertrains to choose from, starting with the 1.5 TSI gasoline engine with 150 horsepower and a 2.0 TDI diesel with 115 hp. These two are hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Step up to the 1.5 TSI e-TEC engine and Skoda will reward you with mild-hybrid technology and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. If you need more power, there’s also a bigger 2.0 TSI producing 190 hp, while the 2.0 TDI EVO is making its debut in the Octavia with a generous 200 hp and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque. Both top-tier gasoline and diesel engines come with AWD and the DSG, with the diesel being able to pull a braked trailer weighing as much as 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).
Being based on the latest-generation Octavia Combi, the new Scout is 16 millimeters (0.6 inches) longer and 15 mm (0.5 inches) wider than the old version while offering a best-in-class cargo capacity of 640 liters (22.6 cubic feet). You can easily tell it’s the more adventurous version by the underbody protection at the front and rear finished in faux aluminum, along with plastic body cladding around the wheel arches. The standard 18-inch wheels can be replaced by an optional 19-inch set featured in the adjacent gallery.
Gallery: 2021 Skoda Octavia Scout
Skoda has also made some changes inside the cabin to separate the Scout from the other versions of the Octavia range. For example, those seats are exclusive to the outdoorsy variant and you also get wood-like trim on the dashboard complemented by brown stitching throughout the cabin. To spice things up, the company throws in chrome detailing on the center console, door trims, and handles.
The Czech VW Golf Alltrack will go on sale later this year in Europe with a generous list of standard equipment. These include goodies such as silver roof rails, heated and electric folding mirrors, and LED fog lights, along with options varying from full-LED matrix headlights to a 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Further details about the 2021 Skoda Octavia Scout will be disclosed in early July when the Mladá Boleslav company will also have some news to share about “new features” for its best-selling car.
Lifestyle estate in its 3rd generation: The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT
Boasting off-road virtues, the new-generation OCTAVIA continues the SCOUT models’ success story
› Multifunctional lifestyle estate with a rugged appearance and 15 mm more ground clearance
› Even more spacious and the first OCTAVIA SCOUT with front-wheel drive on request
Mladá Boleslav, 10 June 2020 – The new generation of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA includes a new OCTAVIA SCOUT. The success story of this COMBI variant – featuring rugged details, off-road flair, increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive – began in 2007 and the model is set to write the next chapter, now that the brand’s bestseller is in its fourth generation. In addition to its emotive design, the multifunctional lifestyle estate offers even more space than its predecessor and is now also available with front-wheel drive as an option.
Whether it be a family holiday, the big weekly shop or a trip to the country with a mountain bike in the boot: the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT, available exclusively as an estate, is the perfect vehicle for many occasions. Featuring the Rough-Road package as standard, including underbody protection and 15 mm more ground clearance, the OCTAVIA SCOUT is ideally suited to off-road driving too and is a popular choice for towing a caravan, horse box or boat trailer. When fitted with a 2.0 TDI engine producing 147 kW (200 PS), it can even pull a braked trailer weighing up to 2,000 kg.
An OCTAVIA for any occasion boasting plenty of space
Like its OCTAVIA siblings, the SCOUT – which at 4,703 mm and 1,829 mm is now 16 mm longer and 15 mm wider respectively – offers an even more generous amount of space than its predecessor. The largest boot capacity in the segment to date has increased by a further 30 l to 640 l. The SCOUT can be ordered with innovative full LED Matrix headlights, which are making their OCTAVIA debut and allow drivers to have the high beam on at all times.
Efficient TDI and TSI engines and, for the first time, front-wheel drive
A new, EVO-generation 2.0 TDI with a power output of 147 kW (200 PS) and 400 Nm of torque is celebrating its premiere in the OCTAVIA SCOUT – it is the most powerful diesel in the history of the model range to date. What’s more, in addition to four-wheel drive, ŠKODA is now also offering its lifestyle estate with front-wheel drive. Customers can now opt for a 2.0 TDI with an output of 85 kW (115 PS), a 1.5 TSI delivering 110 kW (150 PS) – both of which are equipped with a manual 6‑speed transmission – or an e-TEC version of the 1.5 TSI featuring a 7-speed DSG and mild hybrid technology. Alternatively, there is also the choice of one of the two range-topping engines – a 2.0 TSI producing 140 kW (190 PS) and a 2.0 TDI delivering 147 kW (200 PS) – or the 2.0 TDI offering 110 kW (150 PS), all of which come with all-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG as standard.
Rugged appearance with SCOUT-typical details
Distinct front and rear bumpers, each with aluminium-look underbody protection, and additional black plastic trims on the wheel arches, side sills and at the bottom of the doors protect the OCTAVIA SCOUT’s body and provide it with a distinct appearance. This is rounded off by the standard 18-inch silver-coloured Braga alloy wheels or the optionally available 19-inch Manaslu alloys. The front and rear diffusers, roof rails and window frames come in a silver finish, as do the housings of the electrically adjustable, folding and heated wing mirrors that include an automatic dimming function. The OCTAVIA SCOUT is equipped with LED fog lights as standard and bears exclusive SCOUT badges on its front wings.
A SCOUT feel in the redesigned interior
The ŠKODA OCTAVIA’s new interior concept provides a new sense of spaciousness and improved ease of operation in the SCOUT variant too. The redesigned dashboard is modular and arranged in different levels, featuring a large, free-standing central display measuring up to 10 inches. The centre console is adorned with chrome detailing, which can also be found on the new door trims and handles. SCOUT-specific decorative trims on the dashboard as well as ThermoFlux seats and SCOUT logos on the front seats provide special visual touches in the interior. The OCTAVIA SCOUT’s pedals feature an aluminium finish, whilst its upholstery, steering wheel, armrests and dashboard all come with contrasting Tabor Brown stitching.
The world premiere of the brand-new OCTAVIA SCOUT and detailed information about it as well as other new features in the OCTAVIA family will follow in early July.