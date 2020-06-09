The Jeep Gladiator lineup will allegedly expand to include a new Altitude trim, according to dealer sources speaking to Mopar Insiders. The model will reportedly combine together lots of popular equipment at a discounted price. Jeep will reportedly charge $1,595 for the package, but it will include $3,230 in extra amenities. The timing for the Altitude's availability at dealers is not yet clear.

Motor1.com reached out to Jeep for confirmation of the Altitude's arrival. We were told: "Unfortunately, we can’t comment on future product."

The Altitude will use the Sport S trim as a starting point. The exterior will allegedly feature the front bumper from the Overland trim and body-colored fenders. A black three-piece hardtop is also part of the package. The truck rides on 18-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish, and Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires wrap around them.

Inside, there is Wizard Black trim on the instrument panel and black accent stitching.

The Altitude will reportedly only come with the 3.6-liter V6 that makes 285 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque. For this trim, it'll only hook up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep made a similar decision to combine often-selected features at a discount on the Gladiator Sport and Overland with the Popular Equipment Package. It gave customers a black hardtop, larger infotainment system, and the Trailer Tow package.

If you're shopping for a Gladiator or Wrangler, Jeep is currently offering Employee Pricing on them. This gets customers a vehicle at a five percent reduction to the dealer's invoice price plus a $200 fee.