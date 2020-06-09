Get over $3,000 in parts for $1,595.

The Jeep Gladiator lineup will allegedly expand to include a new Altitude trim, according to dealer sources speaking to Mopar Insiders. The model will reportedly combine together lots of popular equipment at a discounted price. Jeep will reportedly charge $1,595 for the package, but it will include $3,230 in extra amenities. The timing for the Altitude's availability at dealers is not yet clear.

Motor1.com reached out to Jeep for confirmation of the Altitude's arrival. We were told: "Unfortunately, we can’t comment on future product."

The Jeep Gladiator Prepares For Battle In The Truck Market

jeep design boss talks gladiator Jeep Design Boss: Gladiator Is 'Not Pretty, But It's Pretty Cool'
jeep bill murray groundhog day Jeep And Bill Murray Tweak Gladiator Super Bowl Ad For Quarantine

The Altitude will use the Sport S trim as a starting point. The exterior will allegedly feature the front bumper from the Overland trim and body-colored fenders. A black three-piece hardtop is also part of the package. The truck rides on 18-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish, and Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires wrap around them.

Inside, there is Wizard Black trim on the instrument panel and black accent stitching.

Gallery: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon: Rubicon Trail

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
68 Photos
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

The Altitude will reportedly only come with the 3.6-liter V6 that makes 285 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque. For this trim, it'll only hook up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep made a similar decision to combine often-selected features at a discount on the Gladiator Sport and Overland with the Popular Equipment Package. It gave customers a black hardtop, larger infotainment system, and the Trailer Tow package.

If you're shopping for a Gladiator or Wrangler, Jeep is currently offering Employee Pricing on them. This gets customers a vehicle at a five percent reduction to the dealer's invoice price plus a $200 fee.

Source: Mopar Insiders