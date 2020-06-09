Missed out on buying the Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition? Not to worry as there’s now an even more upscale variant available courtesy of Maybach. Enter the S650 Night Edition, representing the “absolute pinnacle of luxury” for the double M brand in the United States where the special version is exclusively available. Only 15 cars are going to be made, thus making it far more exclusive than the AMG-branded Final Edition produced in 130 examples.

It combines the twin-turbo V12 6.0-liter engine of Affalterbach’s S65 with the ultra-high-end amenities of the Maybach S650 to provide the best of both worlds. You get 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque in a luxury cocoon that’ll do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.6 seconds before topping out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 km/h).

While it can’t match the AMG S65 in terms of performance, these are still hugely impressive numbers for such a large and heavy car. It comes finished in Obsidian Black and has basically all the features you can think of from a Maybach sedan. From the front and rear heated and ventilated massaging seats to the air suspension, the Night Edition ticks all the boxes on the options list so that you don’t have to.

Driving a rear-wheel-drive V12 car does sound extremely tempting, but the real magic is in the back where there are executive seats with a 43-degree recline angle and electrically powered calf rests. If you do want to drive it, the dark wood and leather steering wheel awaits. There’s leather just about everywhere you look, including on the door sills and floor mats.

Currently on its way to dealers across the US, the 2020 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition is not exactly cheap. At $242,950, the special edition costs roughly $7,000 more than the AMG S65 Final Edition, not that a few extra thousand dollars matter anyway at this price range.