Ferrari purists would argue modifying a Prancing Horse is downright blasphemous, but tuners such as Novitec have been tinkering with cars from Maranello for years with great success. The latest product from the German aftermarket specialist is tailored to the 488 GTB’s successor, the F8 Tributo. While it looks nearly the same as the original version, the mid-engined supercar has gone through a few significant changes.

For starters, the OEM wheels were replaced by a larger set developed by Novitec in collaboration with Vossen, measuring 21 inches at the front and 22 inches for the rear axle. There are a whopping 72 color schemes to choose from when ordering these forged wheels with their dual five-spoke design, plus the ability to pick from either a polished or brushed surface.

Complementing the new shoes are suspension lowering springs bringing the Ferrari closer to the road by approximately 35 millimeters (1.38 inches). If the customer’s car doesn’t have the optional front lift system, Novitec can add its own version that raises the nose of the vehicle by 40 mm (1.57 in). It reverts to the original settings once the button inside the cabin is pressed again or automatically when the vehicle reaches 50 mph (80 km/h).

Novitec has also developed an exhaust system for the speedy coupe, which can work with the original end tips or with custom exhaust finishers made from stainless steel and carbon fiber. The stainless steel exhaust can be had with or without an electric sound management system and will lower the temperature in the engine bay while providing a beefier soundtrack.

Saving the best for last, the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 has been upgraded to 776 horsepower and 882 Newton-meters (651 pound-feet) of torque. It’s an increase of 66 hp and 112 Nm (83 lb-ft) to achieve a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of only 2.7 seconds or 0.2s less than the standard model. Flat out, it will exceed 211 mph (340 km/h).

As a final note, Novitec says it’s currently working on an aerodynamic body kit for the Ferrari F8 Tributo and can tweak the interior with leather and Alcantara in a variety of colors.