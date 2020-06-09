Volkswagen is preparing for the debut of the refreshed Arteon, which should be launched online on June 24 this year. The German company has already released an official teaser for the refreshed model, which confirmed we will be dealing with small visual enhancements and new renderings from our colleagues at Kolesa.ru are trying to draw the full picture.

The Arteon is already a very good-looking vehicle and the refresh should just sharpen some of its lines to keep it fresh and modern for another three to four years. That’s especially visible at the front where the lower section of the bumper receives new design elements, including a large, single-piece grille plus larger air openings at the sides.

The headlights in these renderings appear to be unchanged but we won’t be surprised if the actual car gets minimal tweaks to the units’ internal graphics. As a reminder, the 2021 Arteon will receive a Golf-esque LED light bar on the grille connecting the headlights.

The official teaser image didn’t provide a look at the rear end of the Arteon and these drawings propose a very subtle refresh for the back. It includes a new lower lip diffuser with modified exhaust tips, as well as darker and sharper graphics for the taillights.

Gallery: 2021 VW Arteon renerings

2 Photos

By far the biggest novelty for the Arteon will be the addition of a shooting brake version. The wagon, as we’d like to call it, will be a more stylish alternative to the regular Passat Variant that’s currently available in Europe. The Arteon Shooting Brake will not be sold in the United States.

There are also high expectations about the upcoming range-topping Arteon R, which should be launched at a later date. It’ll most likely employ a version of VW’s 2.0-liter TSI engine, although there are still rumors about a newly developed 3.0-liter turbocharged VR6 with roughly 400 hp.