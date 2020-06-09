We’ve already had the chance to get behind the wheel of the M5 facelift, but the car was still camouflaged at the front and rear to hide the updates. In an attempt to get rid of the disguise, our good pals at Kolesa have attempted to remove the makeup and provide an unofficial preview of the updated super sedan.

Naturally, their source of inspiration was the already revealed 2021 5 Series Sedan, which in the M550i specification gets quite close to the M5 in terms of appearance. Much like with the lesser versions of the range, the most significant changes will be a sharper-looking set of headlights and a slightly larger grille. You can rest assured the kidneys won’t grow to become as larger as they are on the new 4 Series, but they will lend the front fascia a bolder appearance.

Some subtle changes to the bumpers and fresh taillight graphics will round off the changes on the outside. The biggest novelty on the inside will be the adoption of a larger touchscreen for the infotainment system, growing from a 10.3- to a 12.3-inch diagonal. BMW is likely to make some minor tweaks to the trim, upholstery, and whatnot, but the cabin will remain essentially the same.

Underneath the hood, we learned during the first drive event the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 will continue to offer 600 horsepower in the base M5 and 617 hp in the hotter Competition model. There’s no word just yet about the M5 CS, but it’s expected to arrive later on as a limited-run special edition with possibly more power and other upgrades.

Meanwhile, the 2021 BMW M5 facelift will receive a new set of shocks to make the suspension more comfortable. In addition, the four-door supercar will borrow the electrical system from the M8 as part of the mid-cycle update.

The official premiere is scheduled to take place in a week from tomorrow, on June 17.