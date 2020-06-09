Singer’s latest project can be best described as more of the same - and that’s a good thing in this case as the vehicle looks absolutely fabulous just like every Singer before it. The so-called Octagon Commission follows on the Anglet Commission, Dolores Commission, Warren Commission, and Honor Roll Commission from the last few months, all of which were equally awesome.

On the exterior, the most notable characteristic is the Sherlock Blue finish with light ghosted stripes and champagne lettering. Just like many of the previous Singer builds, this one features an exposed center-mounted fuel filler on the hood, as well as Fuchs-style, five-spoke wheels with a retro design. All in all, it’s an absolutely fantastic combination of colors and materials.

Take a virtual step inside the cabin and you’ll find a color combo tailored to the owner’s precise specifications.⁣ ⁣At the front, there are four-way electrically adjustable sports seats wrapped in woven leather inserts and nickel grommets.⁣ Nickel Singer badging is selected for the dash and the cabin stitching is in Alabaster, while portions of the interior, including the transmission tunnel and door sills, are finished in exterior matching Sherlock Blue hue. The front luggage compartment area is upholstered in Cognac quilted leather to match the cabin.

Gallery: Singer Octagon Commission 911

8 Photos

Under the hood is Singer’s modified 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. No exact powertrain specs are available, but earlier applications of this mill produce 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) while being capable of revving to 9,000 rpm.⁣

Needless to say, the build quality looks absolutely immaculate with all the little details in the cabin like the woven leather on the seats and even the floor mats made to the higher possible standards. We wonder what’s the price of this project but, again, if you have to ask how much, most likely, you can't afford it.