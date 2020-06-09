Last month, the pricing for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid came out, which put the electrified Korean midsize sedan in between the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry in terms of sticker prices.

Even better, the new Sonata Hybrid carries an impressive 52 miles per gallon efficiency on its entry-level Blue trim, outperforming the Honda Accord Hybrid and on the same ground with the Camry Hybrid.

Meanwhile, another report about the Sonata Hybrid came in, upending both Japanese nameplates once more as it hits the dealerships this month.

According to CarsDirect, the Sonata Hybrid will enter showrooms with up to $4,000 discount for leasing and low-interest financing. The 52-mpg Blue trim gets an introductory lease of $249 for 36 months with $2,699 due at signing, reflecting a $3,000 lease discount based on the MSRP $28,725 with 10,000 miles per year allowance.

With these numbers, the said trim has an effective cost of $324 per month, making it cheaper than a Toyota Prius Eco that has an effective cost of $345 per month. These numbers are based on prices in Southern California prices.

Moving up the trim levels will get you even more savings, according to CarsDirect. The 47-mpg Limited allows a $3,750 incentive on a 36-month lease and up to $4,000 discount if you opt for the 39-month contract.

For financing, Hyundai will offer the Sonata Hybrid with a $1,000 rebate or 1.9 percent APR for 60 months.

As mentioned, the 2020 Sonata Hybrid will be hitting the dealerships soon. The promos mentioned here are valid until the end of June.