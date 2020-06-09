The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette sold like hotcakes, with some pending orders still underway. In fact, Chevrolet is aiming to hit the 20,000-unit production mark this year, covering both coupe and convertible versions of the C8 Stingray. Now, production of the remaining 2020 Corvette orders has already commenced, but if you're among those who have ordered, patience should be your virtue.

Alas, Chevrolet is moving on to the production of the 2021 model year Corvette C8 by November, but did you know that there are still a few units of the Corvette C7 left in the dealers?

According to a report by CorvetteBlogger, Matt Beaver of Whitmoyer Chevrolet in Pennsylvania discloses that there are still 289 units of the 2019 Corvette C7 showing as available in dealerships spread across the country. So, if you aren't a fan of the new mid-engine layout, there's a good chance you'll still be able to buy a brand new unit in a dealership near you.

Among the states that have the most number of C7s still available are New Hampshire, Illinois, and Florida – all with more than 20 units waiting for their rightful owners. There's no information about their prices, though.

Also, if you're looking for a manual Corvette, which is something missing on the C8 generation of the sports car, you'll be glad to know that there are still a few MT units left within these dealerships. There's one manual Stingray Convertible, while nine Stingray Z51 coupes still come with a stick shift. Out of the 138 Grand Sport Coupe units left in the U.S., seven of them come with a third pedal.

And yes, if you're in the hunt for a 2019 Corvette ZR1, there are still four units up for grabs – three manual, one automatic – but all of them are dealer demo units, according to Beaver's list.

The catch? It wasn't disclosed at which exact dealerships do these MT Corvettes are located at, so you better be asking for assistance from your local dealership if you're interested.