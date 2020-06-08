Few things are as satisfying for car buffs as making your ride your own. By that, we’re talking about customization, and the dramatic effect of simply changing out the wheels never ceases to be amazing. Case-in-point is this white Porsche Taycan Turbo S, fitted with a new set of Vossen wheels. Specifically, these are Vossen S17-04 forged wheels, finished in Satin Black.

The 20-spoke design is a sharp contrast to anything Porsche offers from the factory, at least for the Taycan Turbo S. The automaker features three 21-inch Mission E wheel options for the range-topping model, each one a variation on the classic five-spoke shape.

The entry-level Taycan 4S and Turbo editions offer 10-spoke Sport Aero wheels, but admittedly they don’t have quite the same visual punch as the black Vossens seen here. Wheel size isn’t mentioned in the video, but taking a close look at the photos we can see these are 22 inchers. Vossen offers the S17-04 in sizes ranging from 19 inches to 24 inches.

Plus-sizing wheels certainly isn't uncommon in the aftermarket world, but oftentimes a larger wheel can have a detrimental effect on performance. Larger diameters generally mean more rotational mass, which saps more power from the engine. Of course, the Taycan Turbo S doesn’t have an engine – it boasts two electric motors, one turning the front wheels and another for the rear.

Photo Credit: Kyle Fletcher / @kfletchphotography

One of the benefits of electric power is instant-on torque, which for the Turbo S means 774 pound-feet (1,049 Newton-meters) of twist at the mere brush of the accelerator pedal. As such, we doubt a Vossen-equipped Taycan suffers even a teeny power penalty from spinning 22-inch wheels.

Beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder, and we don’t always single out a car simply for its wheels, so we’re curious how our Motor1.com readers feel about this combination. The Taycan is already somewhat polarizing being a fully electric hyper sedan, but there’s no denying its exceptional performance. Do these all-black, 20-spoke wheels do the Taycan justice, or is it better off with a set of factory five-spokes?