Friends, a new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is coming. We’re tempted to say it’s the worst-kept secret in Detroit, but it’s not a secret. We know there’s a high-revving, flat-plane-crank DOHC V8 patiently awaiting a street application, and thanks to patent filings we know the car will wear some active aero tech to help it dominate road courses. Now, thanks to our friends at Muscle Cars & Trucks, we have a bit more unofficial info to share on the forthcoming ‘Vette.

Citing several “well-placed sources,” the report goes into some detail on tire sizes and the aforementioned aero components. For starters, the Z06 is said to ride on a larger set of staggered wheels – 20 inchers up front with 21s at the back – shod with wide Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. These tires are reportedly a steamroller-spec 345/25 series at the rear, all the better to help keep the ‘Vette’s backside in line.

Aerodynamics will also play a key role in the Z06’s performance. We’ve seen numerous GM patent applications highlighting everything from an active front splitter to a variable geometry spoiler and active flaps – all amusingly showcased on C7 Corvette designs. This new report confirms those items, but they won’t necessarily be standard-issue kit for the Z06, nor will a large fixed rear wing be offered. Rather, the active aero upgrades are said to be optional extras, likely part of the Z07 Performance Package that has traditionally been offered on the Z06. That makes sense, as it leaves room for folks who want the fearsome-sounding DOHC V8 without the track wizardry

Speaking of that engine, it should be the naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 first seen in the C8.R. To meet homologation requirements, 300 production cars must use a version of that mill and having heard at least one Z06 prototype emitting an unholy shriek, the DOHC Z06 is pretty much a done deal. What isn’t set-in-stone, according to this report, is exactly how that sound will exit the rear of the car. A couple of different rear fascia designs are apparently being considered, including one that has the exhaust exiting the center of the car.

When will we know if all this information is correct? Coronavirus delayed standard 2020 Corvette production, but it’s unclear if Chevrolet’s timeframe for launching the Z06 is affected. Either way, we’re still probably looking at a 2021 debut for the 2022 model year.