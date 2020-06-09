Hide press release Show press release

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the 2021 Crosstrek compact SUV. A new Sport trim joins the lineup for 2021 with a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine offering a substantial performance boost over the 2.0-liter engine in the base and Premium trims. The Limited trim also adds the 2.5-liter engine for 2021. The 2021 Crosstrek will arrive into retailers late Summer.

All Crosstrek models are equipped as standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, an advantage over other compact SUVs that make all-wheel drive an extra-cost option.

The 2021 Crosstrek features a redesigned front bumper with new-design fog light insert covers (base trim) or fog light covers (all other trims), plus new-design front grille, with details specific to each trim.

Two Power Levels for 2021

Debuted on the 2019 Forester, the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine in the 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft. of torque. With their standard Lineartronic® CVT, these trim levels achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 city / 34 highway / 29 combined MPG.

The 2021 Crosstrek entry level and Premium trims continue to use the efficient and responsive 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine that delivers 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Base and Premium trim levels are offered with either a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional CVT (continuously variable transmission). The CVT models achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 city / 33 highway / 30 combined MPG. The 6-speed manual models are rated at 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined MPG.

New Crosstrek Sport Amps Up SUV Style and Performance

The distinctive and more powerful new Crosstrek Sport is the only Crosstrek model to feature the dual-function X-MODE with SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD selectable settings to optimize AWD performance for difficult weather or road conditions.

Exclusive exterior trim distinguishing the new Sport includes specific wheel arch moldings; Sport-type 17-inch alloy wheels with dark gray finish, and gunmetal finish for the front grille, side mirrors and badges. Interior equipment for the Sport builds on the Premium trim’s content and adds exclusive StarTex™ upholstery with yellow stitching, simulated leather door trim panel armrests and yellow stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift boot, multi-function display visor, door armrests and center console storage box lid. Carpeted floormats feature the Sport logo and yellow stitching. StarTex upholstery is a lightweight, urethane material manufactured without polyvinyl chloride (PVC), phthalate or chlorine. The backing is made from 25 percent recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The new Sport is available in seven exterior colors including new Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl.

The Sport cabin is further distinguished by gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber interior trim accents, a high-grade combination meter with color LCD and yellow metallic finish trim rings, and a high-power LED rear gate light.

All other Crosstrek models equipped with the CVT feature X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. Also standard on all CVT-equipped models, SI-DRIVE is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes. Selecting “Intelligent” mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while “Sport” mode tunes the throttle to emphasize performance.

All CVT-equipped models except the base trim feature an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios. The base model features a driver-selectable Low Shift Mode for more control when descending hills.

Enhanced Safety for 2021

All Crosstrek models equipped with the Lineartronic CVT, whether standard or as an option, come equipped with award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The EyeSight system has been enhanced for 2021 with new Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering. The suite of driver assist technologies includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist; Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Auto Start-Stop and SI-Drive. The Rear Seat Reminder (with CVT-equipped models) is designed to help prevent child or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

All 2021 Crosstrek models include seven airbags: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags, as well as a driver’s knee airbag. Crosstrek has been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ for six years running (2015–2020). The 2020 model earned the award with EyeSight and Steering Responsive Headlights.

Subaru SUV Value

The 2021 Crosstrek combines a bold SUV design with 17-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, roof rails, black side cladding and a gloss black rear roof spoiler. The rugged look is matched by a highly capable chassis with 8.7-in. of ground clearance for versatility in both city and off-road driving.

The 2021 Crosstrek comes with as a long roster of standard features, including automatic climate control; SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch Multimedia system with touchscreen; Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™; power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats, and more. The cabin features black simulated carbon fiber finish on the center dash panel as well as the front and rear door panels. The entry level SUV is equipped with a standard 6-speed manual or available CVT.

The Premium also comes standard with a 6-speed manual or optional CVT. The Premium trim adds the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus; STARLINK Safety and Security features; fog lights; All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors); body-color exterior mirrors; dual USB ports; On/Off automatic headlights linked to windshield wiper operation, and Welcome Lighting. In addition, the Premium trim upgrades comfort and conveniences with a 6-speaker sound system, retractable cargo cover; cargo tray; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle, and more.

An option package for Premium adds a Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, 6-way power driver’s seat, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.

The Limited continues as the top of the model line and is distinguished by standard LED Steering Responsive Headlights with Automatic Height Adjustment Control and “Konoji” LED daytime running lights. LED fog lights are also standard.

In addition to the standard 182-hp 2.5-liter engine and CVT, the Limited comes equipped with exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish and color-matched exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The Limited further bolsters driver assistance with standard High Beam Assist; Reverse Automatic Braking, and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The Limited cabin features black or gray leather with orange stitching on seats, door armrests and instrument panel, plus a 6-way power driver’s seat. Standard amenities include leather wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system, and high-grade multifunction display with color LCD.

An optional Power Moonroof is available on the Limited. A more robust option package adds the moonroof along with the STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation powered by TomTom and Harman Kardon® premium audio.

STARLINK Multimedia

All STARLINK Multimedia systems for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek feature a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; voice activated controls for phone, plus good old AM/FM stereo. The 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus that’s standard on Premium and Sport adds a single-disc CD player, SiriusXM All-Access Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription), STARLINK apps, Wi-Fi hotspot capability (subscription required), and HD Radio®.

The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus, standard on Limited and optional for others, adds over-the-air updates and Near Field Communication to the list of features. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation, optional for Limited, adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom® (3-year free over-the-air map updates) and SiriusXM Traffic (3-year free subscription).

STARLINK Connected Services

Three STARLINK Safety and Security packages are available on Premium, Sport and Limited trims. The STARLINK Safety Plus Package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts.

For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds remote engine start with climate control; stolen vehicle recovery service; vehicle security alarm notification; remote lock/unlock; remote horn and lights, plus remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge Package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.