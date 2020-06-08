It's crazy to think that the Bentley Bentayga, the automaker's first SUV, debuted five years ago at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. A lot has happened since then. The beastly SUV, of which Bentley sells 13.7 a day, is waiting on its first facelift. Spy photos from earlier this month show that it'll likely receive a modest visual update over the current offering. However, new renderings from artist Kleber Silva on Behance.net show what it'd look like if Bentley tapped Mulliner to give the SUV its mid-cycle refresh by applying the stunning front end of the Bentley Bacalar onto the four-door luxury family vehicle.

The Bacalar was a departure from Bentley's traditional front-end design, replacing the four round headlights with just two, each paired with a sleek, thin-slit daytime running light. That motif carries over in the Bentayga renderings, replacing the four round headlights that are pushed to the edges. What doesn't change is the broad, upright mesh grille that still looks 100-percent like a Bentley. The Bacalar's front changes the Bentayga's entire bumper design with a new lower fascia that's flanked by gaping, triangular intakes. Changes at the rear are subtler.

The Bacalar's front end on the Bentayga is breathtaking to look at, though that sort of redesign is unlikely. Spy photos show some changes to the headlights, though it appears the four rounded ones will carry over, but they may be smaller in size than the current ones and sit lower on its face. It appears Bentley will carry over the lower fascia and fog light design of the current model. Another Bacalar element the artist adds to the Bentayga is the hood, which features two vents.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga Renderings

2 Photos

When the refreshed Bentayga does arrive, which should debut later this year, though the coronavirus pandemic has upended much of the automotive industry. It'll wear an updated design with some minor changes likely happening inside. The current slew of powertrains is expected to continue, though there are rumors the W12 could see some efficiency increases. Sadly, one thing we won't see is a Bacalar front end on it.