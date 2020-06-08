Eco-conscious people are generally against crossovers and SUVs because these vehicles are in almost all cases heavier than regular cars and therefore need more fuel. With the 2020 Escape Plug-In Hybrid, Ford is now attempting to convince them they can have the best of both worlds – the versatility of an SUV and the efficiency of a car.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s fuel economy numbers for the electrified compact crossover are in, and they’re rather good. The magical number would have to be 100, as in that’s how much the Escape PHEV returns according to its miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) metric. Compared to its main rival, the Toyota RAV4 Prime, the Blue Oval’s model offers an additional six MPGe.

On the other hand, the Toyota model has a higher electric range by being able to cover 42 miles without sipping any gasoline whereas the Ford won’t go beyond 37 miles running solely on electric juice from the 14.4-kWh battery pack. Nevertheless, it’s still a decent number compared to the Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid and its 26-mile electric range.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Escape Plug-In Hybrid will set you back $33,040 MSRP before incentives whereas the RAV4 Prime is about $5,000 more expensive. Toyota’s electrified compact crossover does have a huge advantage in terms of power, offering a combined output of 302 hp or 81 hp more than the Ford. In addition, the RAV4 Prime is all-wheel-drive-only whereas the Escape PHEV comes exclusively in FWD guise.

Ford will sell the Escape PHEV in all trim levels, with the exception of the S and SE Sport. The base price we mentioned is for the SE Plug-In Hybrid, with the SEL Plug-In Hybrid available from $35,620 and the Titanium Plug-In Hybrid from $38,835. All three are configurable on Ford's site.