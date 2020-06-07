There are now 20,000 Bentley Bentayga SUVs on the planet earth and at 5,264lbs (2,387 kg) a piece that means there are currently 105,280,000lbs (47,754,204kg) of Bentayga rolling around the globe. The Bentayga SUV has been a sales success over the past four years with Bentley selling 13.7 Bentaygas every day. If you had any doubt that ultra-luxury SUVs weren’t selling it’s time to face the facts.

The magnitude of 20,000 Bentayga SUVs is hard to fathom. When you consider only its twin-turbo W12 engine, that means there are 40,000 turbochargers and 240,000 cylinders out there powering Bentley SUVs that are carrying the ultra-wealthy across the globe. The complete mass of Bentaygas is greater than that of the legendary HMS Hood Battleship which weighed in around 94,860,000lbs (43,027,772kg). This sales success has allowed the Bentley brand to grow while creating a new market of ultra-luxury SUVs space now occupied by Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga Speed

25 Photos

The Bentayga SUV is an impressive performance machine thanks to its twin-turbo W12 engine which produces 600 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. The W12 Bentayga is good for a 0 to 60 time of 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 187mph, not bad for a 5,264lbs (2,387 kg) mass of a leather and wood trimmings.

The Bentayga is the Bentley of the moment capturing unprecidented customer interest while offering classic Bentley features. The adaptability of the Bentley brand offers an SUV in their product portfolio before the competition has lead to the sales success that is the Bentayga. It may not be the prettiest Bentley or the fastest, however, this new chapter is paying the bills and keeping the lights on for years to come.