It's no secret that BMW has always been one of those manufacturers where the option list is always much longer than the list of standard equipment on most of their vehicles. Save for their M cars and SUVs, your standard 3 Series or X5 will always be available with a myriad of other additional extras across the entire range of variants. Those who opt for packages or individual options will be in for a treat, as most of BMW's tech and safety add-ons have always been nice, indeed. The thing is, what happens if you want to pay for that neat rear-seat entertainment, but it isn't available anymore on their flagship SUV?

Focused on the US market, we were able to dig up some interesting changes for the 2021 BMW X5 and X7 thanks to a thread on the Bimmerpost forums. Posted by JayPichardo, a well respected BMW Client Advisor, he goes into detail on all the new and missing stuff for those looking to get the X5 or the X7 for next year.

It seems that the 2021 X5 has a healthy list of additions, but is also dropping the 50i, leaving the 40i and M50i only. Of course, the X5 M is still around, but those wanting to get that V8 power will have to opt for at least the M50i. Satellite radio and wireless Android Auto will now be standard at last, and remote start now comes as an included option in the convenience package. The premium package now comes with Harman and Kardon audio, but the nice Bowers and Wilkins system is reserved for the M50i only. The luxury seating package also drops the massage function, meaning you have to option that separately instead.

Save Thousands On A New BMW X5 MSRP $ 61,695 MSRP $ 61,695 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The 2021 X7, on the other hand, seems to be getting the most drastic option changes. On to the good stuff first; a lot of standard equipment has been added: heated front seats, armrests, and steering wheel, a mild-hybrid system and remote engine start on the X7 xDrive40i, lifetime Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and upgraded satellite radio to include SiriusXM with 360L. Options such as the Cold Weather Package now have five-zone climate control and heated front and rear seats, plus the Premium Package for the X7 xDrive40i includes soft-close doors, rear window shades, gesture control, a head-up display, and a Harman Kardon audio system.

Save Thousands On A New BMW X7 MSRP $ 74,895 MSRP $ 74,895 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It's not all good for the X7, however, as there are a significant amount of deleted options. Citing the difficulties with suppliers and the effect of the coronavirus, things like night vision, ambient air, the offroad package, and rear-seat entertainment will no longer be available on any X7. Also, opt for the X7 Drive 40i and you're stuck with Harman and Kardon and can't upgrade to a leather dashboard.

So for those who have fully-kitted out their 2020 BMW X5s and X7s, you guys are the lucky ones that get to enjoy all the toys and additional comfort that the succeeding years won't. Expect these changes to take effect in as early as July for the US market.