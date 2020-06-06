Truth be told, we may never get the chance to drive an SSC Tuatara. Shelby SuperCars (SSC) made sure that its long-teased hypercar will only get to the hands of a chosen few, limiting its production to just 100 units – plus the fact that this supercar can reach almost $2 million when loaded.

With these mentioned, SSC wants us enthusiasts, who don't have deep pockets or don't have that excess money to burn, to at least experience the devilish hypercar in a series of short videos.

You've seen it in an interior closeup video, as well as in a mind-boggling 60-120 mile-per-hour run in just 2.5 seconds. Now, it's time for us to experience the Tuatara, starting from the garage then to the road.

The two-minute video, which is embedded on top of this page, shows you the SSC shield as its starting point then proceeds to a whole lot of panning shots highlighting the sinister design of the long-awaited hypercar. Of course, the iconic arm/disarm button takes center stage, as well as the twin-turbocharged 5.9-liter flat-plane-crank V8 that makes 1,750 horsepower (1,305 kilowatts) on E85 and 1,350 hp (1,007 kW) on 91 octane.

If $2-million is too much but you have disposable cash less than that amount, you'd be happy to know that SSC is planning to make a more affordable and smaller version of the Tuatara. That entry-level SSC supercar is said to be "scaled down and priced in a range where a much larger portion of the population can purchase and enjoy it."

Production number for the Tuatara's little brother wasn't disclosed, though, but expect it to be more than a hundred.