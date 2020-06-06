Dodge has declared muscle car season, and with it comes new options for the popular Challenger and Charger models, specifically, a new color option.

Joining the list of color options for the model year 2020 of both muscle cars is Smoke Show, effectively replacing Destroyer Grey from the previous model year. The other special color options are Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, Frostbite, and Gold Rush. The latter was introduced in the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition Challenger from last year.

Speaking of the 50th Anniversary edition, the previously-limited special variant becomes a standard Commemorative Edition option for the 2020 model year of Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and R/T Scat Pack Widebody models. The Gold Rush Challenger was introduced last November 2019 as a limited-run model, but that has changed this year for a price, of course.

The Commemorative Edition can be had for $4,995 for the R/T trim, and $5,495 for the R/T Scat Pack. The R/T Scat Pack Widebody, however, gets the special upgrade for $11,495 if you account for the $6,000 Widebody Package.

Despite becoming a regular option for the said trim, the Commemorative Edition Challenger is limited to these colors only: Granite, Indigo Blue, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel, White Knuckle, and the new Smoke Show.

Orders for the 50th Commemorative Edition Challenger has already commenced in Dodge dealerships, as well as the Hellraisin, Frostbite, and Sinamon Stick color options for both Dodge muscle cars. The new Smoke Show color, however, is yet to come, but that should come out this month as well.