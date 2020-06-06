While it isn't as common as vehicles from decades ago, steel wheels have always been a dead giveaway of base model status. Sure, they might not be the best-looking thing, and it's a cost-effective way of bringing down production and purchasing costs, but steelies trump alloys when it comes to sheer durability, making them perfect for vehicles that have a lot of rough driving to do. This is exactly why Ford Authority snapped a few photos of the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco Sport rocking steelies on all four corners; there's more to the Bronco lineup than meets the eye.

While the 2021 Ford Bronco comes out in just a month, following a delay and missing out on spring deadline, that hasn't stopped Ford from driving their mules around with new goodies attached. Aside from the obvious steel wheels, those with sharp eyes would have noticed that the Bronco that was photographed was also running different tires. According to Ford Authority's sources, the steel wheel and new rubber setup come in a trim level called "Badlands". The tire was identified as the Falken Wildpeak A/T, a crossover tire that combines on-road comfort with off-road traction and all-weather chops. Additionally, they also have a USTMA Severe Snow Rating.

That's not all, as the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands will also be equipped with all-wheel-drive and will be able to perform on a wider variety of trails. Those looking for a more rugged crossover that handles daily duties as well as some more adventurous endeavors while having a look that's boxier and more retro will probably find the Ford Bronco Sport and its various trims right up their alley.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will be equipped with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder or a 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-banger, both are expected to come with Ford's new 8-speed automatic. According to Ford Authority, the Badlands will be the fifth trim level that will be available at launch, with the others being the base variant, Big Bend, Outer Banks, and the First Edition.