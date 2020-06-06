The BMW 4 Series is probably one of the hottest Bimmers right now. Not just because of its new mild-hybrid engine that makes a total of 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of twists, but most of the talks go to the massively controversial kidney grille. That's rightfully so since those huge vertical grilles beg for your attention.

As such, expect the G82 M4 Coupe to adopt the same grille. We've seen the leaked images this week, which aren't really new since BMW has already confirmed a previous leakage of the other-worldly intakes last year.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M4 Coupe revealing spy photos

12 Photos

The rumors don't end at just that, however. BMWBlog said in an exclusive report that the M4, along with the G80 M3 sedan, will debut as rear-wheel-drive models when they hit dealerships by early 2021. They will be revealed in September of this year, as officially confirmed before, but the market launch of the AWD M3 and M4 will be in late 2021.

Of note, this is the first time that BMW will offer the M3 and M4 in xDrive flavors. The Munich-based automaker has started this path with the F90 M5, and now it's trickling down to the smaller high-performance nameplates.

For purists and die-hard stick-shift fans out there, BMWBlog also reports that the M3/M4 duo will be initially offered as a "Pure" trim, which means manual transmission and 480 hp (358 kW). Aptly named so, these Pure variants are said to have restyled front and rear aprons, unique wheel designs, and standalone signature colors.

As for the M3's grille, well, BMW has confirmed the leaked rear shots before were legit, but there hasn't been any report about the M3 adopting the massive vertical grille. Here's to hoping it doesn't, for the sake of its detractors out there.