Today, Lexus published a press release announcing that it would postpone the digital premiere of the 2021 IS sedan. The Japanese luxury automaker didn’t specify why saying in the release that it was doing so, “considering the recent global situation.” It was only Monday, June 1, when the automaker announced it would reveal the sedan on June 9, which surprised us, considering we haven’t seen a single camouflaged test vehicle.

While there are no 2021 IS spy photos, the automaker did tease the rear end when it announced its reveal date. It’ll feature full-width taillights, as it goes up is some potent German rivals like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class. Lexus also said in the original announcement that it’d be “dressed to thrill,” which does little to cajole the imagination. However, in the absence of photos, we have rumors, though they don’t paint a clear picture either.

The 2021 IS may ride on Toyota’s latest TNGA-L platform, or it may carry over the platform that underpins the current car. The hotter F model won’t continue, though, the Is 500 could still rock a V8. Which V8 – the current naturally aspirated 5.0-liter or a new one – though remains a mystery. Or it could be replaced with the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 from the LS 500. It produces 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) torque.

Save Thousands On A New Lexus IS MSRP $ 39,585 MSRP $ 39,585 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

We don’t know a lot about the new 2021 Lexus IS. Spy photos, even when the car is heavily cladded and camouflaged, can reveal a lot about a car. While the details are hidden, things like headlights and taillights, grilles, and other parts of the car can show a bit of what to expect. There’s a good chance Lexus moves the IS upmarket with the GS now gone. However, we’ll need to wait to see it, whenever Lexus plans to reschedule it.