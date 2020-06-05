There isn’t much mystery left surrounding the 2021 Ford Bronco – or is there? Images showing the off-roader fully uncovered leaked earlier this year, so visually speaking there isn’t much left to the imagination. We still don’t know too much about the various options and equipment that will befall the reborn off-roader, but a new spy video sheds a bit of light in that area.

Seen in this new clip from The Fast Lane Car is a four-door Bronco prototype zipping around city streets somewhere in Colorado. Ford’s PR machine has obviously heralded the Bronco as an off-road dynamo, most notably with a recent teaser video showing prototypes getting muddy on forest trails.

This test vehicle, however, showcases a scenario far more likely for many Bronco buyers – a four-door model on street-friendly tires for urban excursions. It is an SUV after all, and though it should have impressive off-road chops, there’s no denying that many buyers will simply want the rugged appeal in a package best-suited for on-road daily driver duties.

Previous patents, spy photos, and leaked photos all but confirm the Bronco will offer a removable roof and door, and the frameless windows in this video further support that. We also hear a stop-start feature on the engine, though the exhaust note is still too quiet to pin down a specific engine sound.

Ford’s 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 is a good candidate for the Bronco, though it’s possible the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder from the range could make the cut. There’s nothing saying Ford couldn’t offer both engine options, and a recent report even has a 3.0-liter mill from Lincoln landing in there for a Bronco Raptor that could eventually arrive.

Speaking of arrival, the Bronco is most decidedly overdue. Originally expected to debut around the end of March, Ford said it would debut by the end of spring and then amended that timeframe again to July. Coronavirus is the culprit here and it’s delayed Bronco production as well, though it should still hit dealerships in 2021. Here’s hoping there aren’t further delays, because it’s not an exaggeration to say the whole world is eagerly waiting for full information on the rebooted Blue Oval off-roader.