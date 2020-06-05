The dual-zone floorplan offers two places to hang out.
Leisure Travel Vans' Wonder Rear Lounge is the company's new Ford-Transit-based motorhome that packs plenty of power. The Blue Oval's 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 pumps out 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque, and there's even optional all-wheel drive. Prices start at $130,000, and deliveries begin this summer.
The Wonder Rear Lounge isn't just powerful, it also offers a spacious interior with a dual-zone floorplan. The really special part is at the back where the lounge area has a window that runs nearly from floor to ceiling. During the day occupants can sit on a sectional sofa, and a murphy bed measuring 58 inches by 74 inches folds down at night.
In front there's another sitting area and the kitchenette. A removable table in this area provides a place to enjoy a meal. The captain's chairs in the cockpit swivel to increase the seating area in this section of the floorplan.
A hallway separates the two zones. On one side of this area, there's a bathroom that includes a toilet and shower. The other side offers a storage cabinet.
Using the Transit lets Leisure Travel Vans take advantage of Ford's tech. This gives the Wonder Rear Lounge safety assistance systems like forward collision warning, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, post-collision braking, lane-keep assist, and side wind stabilization. The driver has access to Sync 3 navigation system with an eight-inch touchscreen.
Leisure Travel Vans debuted the Wonder Rear Lounge as a concept at last year's RVX trade show. However, that version used a Mercedes Sprinter chassis, rather than the Transit. Despite the change in platform, the company didn't have to make big changes to the floorplan in the transition to the production version.
Introducing the 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge
Built on the 2020 Ford Transit Chassis, the all-new Wonder Rear Lounge features an innovative layout with a spacious rear living area, modern design, advanced technology, and the smart use of space that Leisure Travel Vans is known for.
PRESS RELEASE
Winkler, Manitoba, May 21, 2020 – Leisure Travel Vans, a brand of Triple E Recreational Vehicles, announced today the introduction of the 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge. Built on the all-new 2020 Ford Transit Chassis, the Wonder Rear Lounge boasts a versatile, multi-functional layout that elevates RV living. The highlight of the floorplan is a rear lounge featuring a sectional sofa, and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows allowing you to enjoy immersive views of your campsite. “We are excited to bring the new Rear Lounge floorplan over to the Wonder lineup,” said Ryan, General Manager at Leisure Travel Vans. “Between the innovative layout that’s been a hit on our Unity product line and the many new features available on the updated Ford Transit, we have high hopes for the new Wonder.”
REAR LOUNGE WITH IMMERSIVE VIEWS
Inside the compact Wonder, an innovative dual-zone floorplan features a spacious rear living area that emulates the comforts of home while being surrounded by nature. A sectional sofa, equipped with two lounge chairs with built-in footrests, provides personalized comfort while taking in a view or enjoying the sleek, integrated entertainment unit. Three large, expansive windows offer an abundance of natural light and immersive views of the outdoors. At night, a 58” x 74” Murphy bed transforms the area into a luxurious master suite.
DUAL-ZONE LIVING AREAS FOR MAXIMUM USE OF SPACE
With every inch carefully considered, the Wonder Rear Lounge creates true dual-zone living areas. Up front, a large galley kitchen makes cooking on the road a joy thanks to smart and stylish features like a large Corian® countertop with flip-down extension and premium appliances, including the Dometic 10 Series fridge. New for 2021, the Ford Transit’s swiveling captain’s chairs extend the living area, allowing up to four to sit around the removable dinette table.
SOPHISTICATED, MODERN INTERIOR WITH LUXURIOUS FINISHES
The sophisticated European design of the Wonder Rear Lounge interior truly sets this RV apart. High-end materials such as Ultraleather®, optional FENIX NTM®, Corian®, and Schattdecor cabinetry finishes bring beauty, comfort, and quality in equal measure. Stylish ceiling panels provide soft, diffused lighting throughout the space. A wealth of accent lighting allows a customizable setting to suit every task and mood, from a bright environment for cooking to low light for a cozy evening in. The Wonder Rear Lounge is available in a variety of well-curated exterior colors and interior décors.
ALL-NEW 2020 FORD TRANSIT CHASSIS
The 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge is proudly built on the all-new 2020 Ford Transit Chassis, loaded with features that give owners an unprecedented level of comfort, safety, and confidence.
A powerful twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 gas engine and LTV’s first-ever offering of optional intelligent all-wheel-drive open up new possibilities to Wonder drivers. Features such as advanced driver-assist technology, auto start-stop, and electric power-assisted steering make driving the Wonder a pleasure. The new Ford Transit also includes many notable safety features, including Forward Collision Warning, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Post-Collison Braking, Lane-Keeping System, Side Wind Stabilization, and much more.
Ford Co-Pilot360™ Lane-Keeping System. Source: Ford
The exterior and interior of the Ford Transit have also been rethought for 2020. Exterior features include an updated grille, HID headlamps, and a redesigned front fascia, among a host of others. The refreshed interior boasts upgraded materials and a larger 8” SYNC® 3 navigation touchscreen.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NEW FORD TRANSIT
CONVENIENT TECHNOLOGY
The Wonder Rear Lounge features a touchscreen control system that makes monitoring and controlling the RV’s various electrical components simple, no matter where you are in the RV. Stay informed of battery and tank levels, adjust lighting and climate control settings, and turn the water pump on and off from the central 7″ touchscreen, or with additional backlit touch panels throughout the RV for convenient access at all times. For even more convenience, the system can also be controlled via a mobile app using Bluetooth. New for 2021, the Wonder comes standard with dual 6V AGM batteries and a 2000W pure sine inverter – and starting with August production, optional dual 12V lithium coach batteries.
AVAILABLE TO ORDER TODAY
The Wonder Rear Lounge is available to order at Leisure Travel Vans dealerships starting today, with deliveries beginning in summer 2020.