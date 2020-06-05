Sometimes, you don’t need a van to experience a bit of #vanlife. In this case, we’re obviously talking about a pickup truck, and more specifically, a truck camper shell. It’s from a company called Scout Campers, and this is its first model. It’s called Olympic, and it caught our eye for being a minimalist camper with impressive space and capability.

For starters, Scout says this relatively small shell can sleep no less than six people. That’s more occupancy than you’ll find in a truck, but it helps to have a large pop-up roof with a sizeable bed for two. That leaves room for two more in a cabover extension, and the dinette area converts to allow two more adventurers to get a good night’s rest. Granted, the roof-top tent is an option, but even in standard trim, a four-person capacity isn’t bad for a drop-in camper shell.

Notable standard features include 160 watts of solar power on the roof with a portable Yeti 1000 lithium power station, dual five-pound propane tanks, a five-gallon water tank, stainless-steel sink with an exterior drain, and the aforementioned dinette area that can accommodate four people for meals. Options make the Olympic an all-encompassing, all-weather camper with a 3,000 BTU heater, a small refrigerator/freezer, portable toilet, portable cooktop stove, and of course the pop-top tent to name a few.

Gallery: Scout Olympic Camper Shell

8 Photos

Regardless of the equipment, the Olympic uses an aluminum exoskeleton frame with gel coat fiberglass for the exterior and roof. Pendleton indoor and outdoor fabrics are used, and it’s outfitted with smoke, gas, and carbon monoxide detectors. It utilizes a ratchet tie-down system, and it is RVIA code-compliant.

Scout says the Olympic is highly customizable, as evidenced by the wide array of options listed in the company’s brochure. Pricing for the slide-in pickup camper starts at $19,980, and it’s now available for pre-order.