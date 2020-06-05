Genesis shook up the luxury crossover market this year when it unveiled the long-awaited 2021 GV80. With the company’s sedans starting to garner more recognition, it was only a matter of time before Genesis added a crossover to the lineup. Going on sale later this Summer, the GV80 hopes to steal away sales from its main German rivals by undercutting them with a starting price of $48,900. But what happens to that reasonable price when you tick off every option box?

Thankfully, configuring a Genesis GV80 is about as easy as it gets. Unlike the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 or BMW X5, there are no standalone options or accessories. The Genesis increases in price depending on three factors: powertrain, paint, and trim level. Standard in the GV80 is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), which sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. Upgrading to the 370 hp (276 kW) twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 and all-wheel drive costs roughly $10,000 more than the base setup.

From there, three packages offer varying levels of added features. Standard, Advance ($5,200), or the full-send Prestige ($11,800). Speccing the Advanced package adds features like a head-up display, surround-view camera monitor, remote start, and heated second-row seats. You can also add a third-row seat for a very reasonable $700. Spending nearly $12,000 on an options package is no small thing, but Prestige comes loaded with 22-inch wheels, Nappa leather, digital instrument cluster, active noise cancellation, ventilated second row, and soft-close doors.

2021 Genesis GV80 Trim MSRP (Not Including $1,025 Destination Charge) GV80 2.5T Standard $48,900 GV80 2.5T Advanced $52,800 GV80 2.5T Prestige $57,050 GV80 2.5T AWD Standard $54,650 GV80 2.5T AWD Advanced $59,000 GV80 2.5T AWD Prestige $63,400 GV80 3.5T AWD Standard $59,150 GV80 3.5T AWD Advanced $64,350 Gv80 3.5T AWD Advanced Plus $65,050 GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige $70.950

Finally, adding a shade of absolutely sublime Cardiff green paint costs only $400 – how could you not? This brings us to a final price of $72,375 including destination charges. For some perspective, a very well-equipped GLE 450 can crest over $90,000, with the BMW X5 not far behind that. Although we need to reserve judgment on the GV80 until we actually drive it later this year, the numbers make a seriously compelling argument.