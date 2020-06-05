Hide press release Show press release

All-wheel Drive Arrives: Ordering Opens for 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition

Dealers can now order the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, which offers the most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in its class

2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, set to arrive in dealerships in the third quarter of 2020, represents the first Chrysler AWD minivan since 2004

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition is exclusively available on the 2020 Pacifica Touring L model

If wheels lose traction, Pacifica’s AWD system automatically activates the transfer of 100 percent of available engine torque to the wheels with more traction

System automatically disconnects when AWD is not required — a class-exclusive feature that reduces driveline drag and improves efficiency

2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition includes S Appearance Black Noise exterior accents, such as a unique AWD badge

AWD Launch edition also includes upgraded 18-inch wheels in new “Foreshadow” finish

All-black interior features the addition of an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio

Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing plus zero-percent financing for 60 months available on every 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, including the AWD Launch Edition

For a limited time, no payments for 120 days is also available on all Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid models

June 5, 2020, Auburn Hills, Mich. - The newly redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will deliver all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, combined with a fresh new look and feel and the most standard safety features of any vehicle in the industry, when it hits dealerships later this year, but AWD is arriving early for those who just can’t wait. Dealers can now order the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, making the all-weather-capable, seamless and fully automatic AWD system available for the current model-year Pacifica.

"Reaction was overwhelmingly positive when we announced that the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will offer AWD capability. We know there is demand for AWD capability along with Stow ‘n Go seating, and the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition allows us to get our customers the all-weather capability they want even sooner,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Pacifica offers families solutions and with the 2020 Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, we’re delivering the most advanced system in its class, and one that engages without any driver input, to help owners get where they want to go in any type of weather.”

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, exclusively available on the Touring L model, is equipped with the same AWD system that will be offered on the redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. Pacifica is the only vehicle to pair AWD along with class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, and the only vehicle in the segment capable of transferring all available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system is also able to sense and stop the driveshaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition arrives in S Appearance, including a Black Noise AWD badge as well as Black Noise Pacifica and Chrysler wing badging, and rolls on upgraded 18-inch wheels in the new “Foreshadow” finish. Gloss Black colors the headlamp eyebrows, grille surrounds, rear valance and daylight opening (DLO). The AWD Launch Edition will also include 235/60-R18 Michelin Premier self-sealing tires.

The all-black S Appearance interior is upgraded with McKinley leather seats bordered with Light Diesel Grey stitching and an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio. Brushed metal hydro bezels provide additional interior accents. Optional features and packages include Uconnect Navigation, Uconnect Theater, Advanced SafetyTec, a tri-pane panoramic sunroof, trailer tow, KeySense and the Premium Group package.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition is available now for ordering at Chrysler dealerships in the United States and Canada. The U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $40,240, excluding destination fees, includes the AWD Launch Edition package MSRP of $3,095. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the third quarter of 2020.

Our family is your family, all families pay the same price

The Chrysler brand also continues to work to make things financially easier for all families with available Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing.



Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing takes the negotiating out of the experience and gives all customers the same great discount. Pacifica Family Pricing, plus zero-percent financing for 60 months, is included on every 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, including the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition. For a limited time, no payments for 120 days is also available on all Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid models.

Consumers also now have the option to shop and purchase new vehicles from the comfort of their own homes through the Online Retailing Experience (ORE). ORE has been implemented by more than 90 percent of the FCA U.S. dealer network, using web-based tools to sell cars and trucks via the internet. For more information, visit www.chrysler.com.

Chrysler Pacifica: The most advanced AWD system in its class

The most awarded minivan over the last four years with more than 135 honors and industry accolades, the Chrysler brand heard the call from its customers for AWD and answered with a new system that helps Pacifica owners haul people and things through all types of weather – be it rain or snow.



America’s only minivan to offer AWD along with Stow ‘n Go seating, the available system delivers enhanced traction in a wide range of driving and road conditions – from dry pavement to snow-covered roads to non-paved surfaces – and engages seamlessly at any speed without the need of driver activation.



The Chrysler Pacifica’s AWD system – the first available in a Chrysler minivan since 2004 – uses mechanical and electronic technology proven durable and capable on FCA vehicles. In addition, the system was put through its paces, with more than 1 million customer-driven-equivalent miles of testing prior to introduction.



Key mechanical components of the Chrysler Pacifica AWD system include:

Power Transfer Unit (PTU): Splits torque from the nine-speed automatic transmission and routes it to the rear drive module

Three-piece Drive Shaft: Connects the PTU and the rear drive module. Even with the additional driveline components, the Chrysler Pacifica AWD retains its second-row Stow ‘n Go seating storage

Rear Drive Module: Houses electronically controlled wet clutch that manages torque to rear wheels; second-generation one-speed drive module optimized for weight and low-speed drag torque reduction

Other mechanical changes resulting in improved driving dynamics include the addition of a rear sway bar and revised tuning for the front and rear suspension. Ride height is increased 0.78 inches (20 millimeters).



Pacifica’s seamless, fully automatic AWD system is the only one in the segment capable of transferring 100 percent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system, the most capable AWD in the class, is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency.

The AWD system also employs a brake-lock differential system to help enhance traction, with fully automatic torque distribution between each wheel. If one wheel on an axle loses traction, the system applies the brake to the low-traction wheel, redirecting torque through the differential to the wheel with more traction. The 18-inch brake package for AWD features larger vented front and solid rear rotors and calipers with more capacity.



The AWD system engages automatically, based on a variety of sensor inputs that signal when enhanced traction is beneficial. For best traction performance, AWD is engaged when the Chrysler Pacifica begins to accelerate from a standing stop. Other inputs that signal AWD engagement include:

Cold exterior temperature

Use of windshield wipers

Slip detected at the front wheels

Heavy acceleration at certain vehicle speeds, such as overtaking during passing

Electronic stability control activation

Abrupt steering or sudden throttle inputs

Rough road conditions/grades

When the Chrysler Pacifica’s drivetrain detects that AWD is not needed, it disconnects the PTU and rear drive module automatically to stop the drive shaft from spinning, reducing driveline drag and improving efficiency.



Redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, coming later this year

Revealed in February at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will offer the most advanced AWD system in its class and is the only vehicle to offer AWD along with Stow ‘n Go seating. The vehicle will also offer 97 standard safety features – the most standard safety features in the industry.

New LED lights and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) – both offered for the first time in the class as standard equipment – join Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop, electronic stability control (ESC), Forward Collision Warning with Full Stop, Lane Departure Warning, eight airbags and more as standard safety features. All told, the 2021 Pacifica features 116 standard and available safety and security features.

The 2021 Pacifica’s new exterior design expression is much more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern in character, with utility-vehicle-inspired design cues. A new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model sets a new standard in the segment with a sophisticated, luxurious interior that incorporates a new integrated Ultra console — the most functional center console in its class — and elite appointments, such as quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats with new matching lumbar comfort pillows.

The all-new Uconnect 5 system, offered for the first time in a North American vehicle and standard across the 2021 Pacifica lineup, includes a largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen, which is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces. The system is five times faster than Uconnect 4 and includes Alexa. With the Uconnect skill for Alexa, customers with Alexa-enabled devices at home can easily ask Alexa to start the car, lock/unlock doors and more. Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle itself, giving occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa just as they do at home or on a personal device. With Alexa built-in, occupants can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks; add items to their to-do list; check news, weather, traffic, sports and other real-time information; and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills.

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica also gives parents a bird’s-eye view of their most precious cargo thanks to the new FamCAM interior camera that delivers a best-in-class high-definition image and allows the driver a view of rear-facing child seat occupants in the second row and even allows them to zoom in on passengers. Another first for the segment, new USB Type C ports allow devices to charge up to four times faster than standard USB outlets.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and will be available in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020.